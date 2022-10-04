Report: Apple calls off iPhone 14 production expansion

Apple is said to have planned to have up to 6 million additional units of the iPhone 14 family built. Weak demand in the EU and China prevent this.

Apple will apparently build fewer models of the iPhone 14 family this year than originally hoped. According to informed circles, there was no expected jump in demand this year, which is why the group canceled orders for a total of 6 million additional units from its manufacturers. reports the financial news agency Bloomberg.

90 million new iPhones

According to the information, “only” 90 million devices are now being built, which roughly corresponds to the number of units that were manufactured in the second half of 2021 at the launch of the iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. With the iPhone 14, Apple had promised higher demand due to major changes – especially for the Pro models; this is also likely to have something to do with macroeconomic effects that particularly affect the EU (high inflation, energy crisis) and China.

However, there is a silver lining for Apple: The demand for the Pro models of the iPhone 14 (Pro and Pro Max) is stronger than that for the standard iPhone 14 variants, which increases the average selling price. Accordingly, it is quite possible that the group could achieve an increase in sales despite the fact that demand has not increased as hoped. The company’s new segmentation, where the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro differ more clearly, only seems to work partially; demand for the iPhone 14 Plus, which will be released in October and will replace the iPhone 13 mini, should be moderate.

Stock falls, but less than S&P

This year, Apple shares are down 18 percent, but that’s less than the 23 percent decline recorded by the S&P 500 index. Apple is said to have recently increased its order forecasts by 7 percent compared to its manufacturers, but has now reduced them.

Sales in the first three days in China are said to have been around 11 percent lower than the iPhone 13 family from 2021, reports Bank Jefferies. However, these are only estimates. The entire smartphone market worldwide is expected to shrink by 6.5 percent this year; So far, however, Apple has hardly been affected by this.