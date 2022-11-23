Report accuses Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of cryptocurrency house FTX, of secretly owning part of Twitter

Over the past few days, the collapse and subsequent bankruptcy of the cryptocurrency house FTX has shaken the crypto world, losing almost all of its capital in a matter of just one day. On this event, Elon Musk celebrated on his Twitter account.

Recently, a report with data that had been withheld, noted that Sam Bankman-Fried, also known as SBF, who founded and was until recently the CEO of the cryptocurrency platform, participated as a major investor in the recent acquisition of Twitter by Musk.

SBF, the secret investor behind the purchase of Twitter

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is currently in the eye of the storm, for the controversial collapse suffered recently by his platform, currently risking lawsuits and a judicial investigation.

Although SBF, which after the scandal moved to the Bahamashe explained his perspective on the case, did not make it clear exactly how he intends to help the damaged clients of his collapsed crypto platform, since he is no longer its CEO.

From his sidewalk on Twitter, Elon Musk, current CEO and owner of the social network, aimed all his darts against SBF, through publications ranging from memesuntil harsh criticism to the “soft treatment” of the press in the face of this controversial case.

“Everyone was talking about him like he was walking on water and had a million dollars”Musk said in a Twitter Spaces conversation on November 12, just a day after FTX’s bankruptcy was announced. “And that wasn’t my impression… that guy just… there’s something wrong, and he has no capital, and he’s not going to make it. That was my prediction.”were part of his words.

Before Elon Musk acquired all of Twitter, Bankman-Fried also expressed his desire to acquire the social networkbut he stayed on the road with his individual purpose, to go on to express his intentions to collaborate in the transaction later completed by Musk, according to information already revealed while he was on trial, when the also CEO of Tesla wanted to back down with his offer of 44 billion dollars.

In the midst of this scenario, there is an aspect that Musk has not addressed publicly: SBF finally materialized its participation in this transaction, contributing a million-dollar figure for the purchase of Twitter. In other words, the person who has been the target of Musk’s public attacks is actually his partner.

This information, which was initially kept confidential, was revealed in a traffic light report. According to that report, the relationship between the two businessmen dates back at least to March, when SBF adviser William MacAskill texted Musk to insist that a “joint effort” between the billionaires was possible.

Although the antecedent of the intentions to collaborate expressed by SBF were recognized while Elon Musk was on trial, the tycoon did not reveal that his contribution was finally made effective. According to Semafor, Musk contacted SBF again on May 5, two weeks before the purchase agreement was signed, requesting an amount of 100 million dollars, a figure lower than the more than 10 billion initially offered, but which In any case, they represent no less than a percentage of the company’s control.

Despite the fact that SBF’s contribution was not the largest contribution received, if compared, for example, with the 500 million dollars received from Binance, this is still a significant participation and Musk’s silent attitude in this regard, of Surely it will be worth the demand for more than one explanation in the face of this.