Replai, the Artificial Intelligence capable of responding to tweets

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn - Advertisement - Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

A single click is what is needed from now on to reply to a tweet. At least if it is done using one more of the amazing utilities provided by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Replai allows you to reply to tweets, being able to choose your tone between positive, funny, witty, negative or inquisitive

is what you get Replai, a chatbot evolved from GPT-3 and for the moment it allows you to try it for free. Integrated into Chrome as an extension of this web browser, it will add an option when replying to a tweet with five alternatives referring to the tone of the tweet with which you want to respond:

-Positive

- Advertisement -

-Joke

-Idea

-Negative

-Ask

Simply click on any of these options to Replai generate a response tweet in the sense chosen based on the original tweet. In addition, this allows the automated response to be produced in the same language of the original tweet even if the user does not know that language. At the moment, the GPT-3 AI allows Replai to be used in languages ​​such as English, Spanish, Catalan, French, German…

The answer that Replai offers is generated in just one second and although they are usually correct in terms of shape and structure, they lack (for the moment) the personal tone or style of each user, so depending on the context they can offer a strange sensation, perhaps too formal or dispassionate or lacking in the user’s characteristic humor. This makes it possible a useful resource to automate formality or courtesy responsesbeyond constituting a recreational and research use, like many other uses of AI such as the generation of images through text descriptions.

What a great day! Now I’m happy to share with you @replai_so — AI assistant for you here on Twitter. Human-like replies in 1 click, powered by GPT-3. Would you like to try? Like & RT! pic.twitter.com/XFWvirbp8J — Vadik One 📯 (@mikhalyov) December 21, 2022

For now, Replai only allows you to generate a maximum of 10 free responses, but it offers a subscription service that allows 150 automated responses for $7 per month.