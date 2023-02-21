5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeLatest newsRep. Taylor Greene suggests 'national divorce' on Presidents Day

Rep. Taylor Greene suggests ‘national divorce’ on Presidents Day

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
file.jpg
file.jpg
- Advertisement -

FIRST ON FOX: A far-right Republican congresswoman suggested the U.S. go through a “national divorce” on Presidents Day.

“We need a national divorce,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., tweeted on Monday.

REPUBLICANS TEASE REP. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE AFTER BALLOON STUNT

- Advertisement -
As Americans prepared to honor presidents of both political parties, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., had a different idea on how to celebrate our past and current commanders-in-chief: states seceding along partisan lines.

As Americans prepared to honor presidents of both political parties, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., had a different idea on how to celebrate our past and current commanders-in-chief: states seceding along partisan lines. (Houston Keene/Fox News Digital)

“We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government,” Greene tweeted, going on to claim that everyone she talks to “says this.”

“From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done,” Greene wrote.

- Advertisement -

The Georgia firebrand’s comments are par for the course for Greene, whose previous statements have landed her in hot water among Democrats and even GOP leadership.

Greene has said she regrets her past QAnon content posts, which included content about “lasers or blue beams of light” under the control of a Jewish family leading a left-wing cabal.

There are many possibilities why Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene backed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, but the most glaring one was her relatively uneventful first term as a congresswoman after being kicked off her House committees by Democrats for her online conspiracy posts from before her 2020 campaign.
- Advertisement -

There are many possibilities why Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene backed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, but the most glaring one was her relatively uneventful first term as a congresswoman after being kicked off her House committees by Democrats for her online conspiracy posts from before her 2020 campaign. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Greene was previously a harsh critic of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and made her name as an anti-establishment candidate.

McCarthy won her over before his contentious speakership fight kicked off, but the move did not endear Greene to her firebrand colleagues who opposed the now-speaker’s gavel candidacy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Houston Keene is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.  Story tips can be sent to Houston.Keene@Fox.com and on Twitter: @HoustonKeene 

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Invest smarter with a lifetime subscription to Tykr Stock Screener

We all want to make more money, and the stock market is a good...
Tech News

OnePlus offers a preview of the OnePlus 11 Concept, which will be presented in 7 days

OnePlus has shown an advance in the form of images about the new OnePlus...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.