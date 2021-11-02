Reolink RLC-510A, one of the best-selling security cameras in Spain

From Reolink they have sent me a security camera that is having a lot of success in our country.

It is the RLC-510, and in this video you can see it in detail:

Like everything in life, it has its pros and cons. I’ll start with the pros:

– Very resistant, metallic, perfect for outdoors.

– Price from 40 euros during these dates. Reolink is with huge discounts on this link, and this is one of the most attractive offers.

– 5MP video quality.

– Night vision.

– Detection of people and vehicles, to avoid false alarms.

– No subscription required. It stores in microSD and can send the information to an FTP account that we configure.

– Detection is so immediate from the app that it was not even necessary to capture the camera’s QR code.

– The software is very intuitive, and has many configuration variables, as can be seen in the video.

As regards to the cons:

– Requires cable, it is not WiFi.

– There is no charger in the box. It is true that it is presented as a PoE camera (it is powered with the Ethernet cable), but not all routers with compatible with that technology nor everyone has a PoE access point to power devices, so in my case I had to buy a 12V charger to power the camera.

– It cannot be turned remotely, as it is possible with other Reolink models.

You can know this camera and other models that we have talked about in recent months, in this link.