Reolink Duo Floodlight, a security camera that captures 180 degrees with two side light sources

4K panoramic view, ultra-bright lights, dual lens… Reolink’s new security camera looks like a robot, with features that attract a lot of attention in this segment.

This is the Duo Floodlight, a dual-lens 4K camera with 2,000 lumens of light, with an expansive 180° view to make it easy to see everything that’s going on around our property.

It has two versions, a Duo Floodlight PoE and another Duo Floodlight WiFi, being the first with a network cable that powers the camera at the same time. It is already possible to place orders both in Europe and in the United States.

The built-in spotlights are particularly eye-catching, but are necessary to ensure a 180° wide viewing angle, 4K ultra HD live view and 2000 lumens of brightness at 4200K. They want it to be easily illuminated at night, so that it looks as clear as it does in the day.

The floodlight can be customized to remain on/off, turn on at the scheduled time frame, or glow only when the camera detects a motion event.

Duo Floodlight features AI-enabled human, vehicle and pet detection. Support for preferred types, sizes, and detection zones makes it possible for users to tailor notifications to only the important events that really matter to them. It is an integrated system in the camera, without the need for a subscription, since everything is processed locally.

It also features Google Assistant integration, local and remote access via Reolink mobile app and desktop client, and Reolink NVR compatibility.

You can get more information at reolink.com.