Reolink Duo 2 WiFi review: Surveillance camera with a super-wide 170° field of view and dual WiFi The Reolink Duo 2 WiFi offers an impressively wide field of view with a resolution of 4608 × 1728 pixels. There is also dual WLAN and a colored night vision. 12:55 p.m. tech stage

Surveillance cameras (Focus Topic) can only detect threats if they are in the field of view (FOV) of the lens. Most models such as the Ezviz BC2 (test report) or Arlo Go 2 (test report) use rigid lenses and thus monitor a range of 85 – 130 degrees. For greater coverage, there are so-called PTZ cameras (Pan, Tilt & Zoom) , which, like the Eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro (test report) , use a lens that can be swiveled and tilted and thus up to 360 degreescover. But this all-round view has its pitfalls in terms of security: After all, PTZ cameras can only monitor a partial section of 85 to 130 degrees because the lenses used do not offer a larger field of view. So if you want to continuously monitor as large an area as possible, you need a different solution.

Of course you can also install two cameras and then get a 170 to 260 degree field of view. But there are now also variants that are equipped with two lenses and combine the two images into one image. With the Duo 2 Wifi , Reolink has just introduced its second version of its dual-lens camera. Compared to the first variant with a 150 degree wide field of view, the Reolink Duo 2 WiFi offers 170 degrees . In addition, the resolution increases from 4 to 8 megapixels. And the eight integrated LEDs now shine a little brighter at 560 lumens than in the previous model with 440 lumens. Integrated LED spotlights offer several advantages. On the one hand, thanks to the additional lighting, they provide colored night vision , on the other hand, the lighting triggered by movement serves to deter uninvited guests. The image is also clearer thanks to the LED headlights , making it easier to identify uninvited guests . Surveillance cameras with integrated lighting (guide) thus offer a higher level of security than models without lights.

Scope of delivery and other features

- Advertisement - The Reolink Duo 2 WiFi weighs 633 grams with the holder, measures 195 × 103 × 56 mm, is weatherproof according to the IP66 standard and, according to the manufacturer, can be used in a temperature range between -10 and 55 degrees Celsius. The power supply is realized via a 12V/2A power pack with a 1.5 m long cable. A 4.5 meter extension cable included in the scope of delivery provides additional flexibility with regard to the power connection. Although the Reolink is one of the few WiFi cameras that supports 2.4 and 5 GHz wireless networks , it can also be used via a network cablebe connected to the router. The connection cable running out of the camera not only offers a power connection, but also an Ethernet port. However, it does not master Power-over-Ethernet (PoE). If you want that, you have to use the corresponding PoE model of the Duo 2. In addition, there will soon be a 4G variant based on the Duo 2.

The scope of delivery also includes a bracket for mounting on a wall or ceiling, including a mounting plate and template, as well as screws and dowels for attachment. A sticker with a note on 24-hour surveillance and a quick start guide that provides detailed and relevant information on operating the camera, as well as a screwdriver and a waterproof cover for network cables complete the scope of delivery. WhatsApp will deliver a list of people who have left a group

The CMOS sensor integrated in the camera records videos with a resolution of up to 4608 × 1728 pixels at a maximum of 20 frames per second and a preset data rate of 5120 kbps . Alternatively, users can set the data rate in increments of 1024 from 3072 to 10,240 kbps. However, the data rate cannot be adjusted if a time-lapse recording is active at the same time (more on that later). Full resolution, denoted as “Clear” or “High” in the app, records videos in HEVC codec (H.265) and with the option “Fluid” and a resolution of 1536 × 576 at 10 fps and a data rate of 1024 kbps with H.264 .

The colored night vision takes place automatically or by manually switching on the LED spotlights, which is conveniently possible within the live view. The infrared night vision has a range of 30 meters. Users can enlarge motifs with the integrated 16x digital zoom .

- Advertisement - With the integration of microphone and speaker , Reolink realizes a two-way audio function , allowing users to converse with people in front of the camera. If necessary, an alarm siren sounds when motion is detected, which can be activated via the app and is intended to deter uninvited guests. The camera can transmit alarm messages to the user by e-mail or push messages.

The Reolink Duo 2 WiFi supports microSD cards with a size of up to 256 GB as storage media . In the test, however, it also worked without any problems with a 400 GB version of Sandisk. If the storage space on the microSD card is full, the oldest recording will be deleted so that current recordings are always saved.

In addition to the microSD, users can also use storage in the Reolink cloud . The basic subscription with 1 GB of storage space and 7 days of recording is free, but is only valid for one camera. The standard subscription offers 30 days of cloud storage with a capacity of 30 GB for a maximum of five cameras for a regular monthly fee of 5.99 euros. The Premier subscription for EUR 11.89 per month offers 80 GB capacity for a maximum of ten cameras. Both variants are currently available at a reduced price of EUR 3.59 and EUR 7.19 respectively.