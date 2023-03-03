Renner x Shein: How does the retailer’s fight result in more fees for the tech milieu? | TC Detective

Normative Instruction No. 2124, established by the Federal Revenue Service, does not differentiate the types of imported products that must go through the process of sharing information by carriers and the Post Office.

In its second article, third paragraph, first and second items, the rule determines the registration of the import declaration for taxable remittances and with advance payment of the tax amount made by the recipient.

“Art. 12-A. The courier company and ECT are obliged to provide the information contained in Annex V to the RFB, regarding the import operations of international shipments.

§ 1 The information referred to in the caput must be provided in the RFB’s own systems, within a period of up to:

I – 48 (forty-eight) hours before the expected arrival time in the Country of the carrier vehicle, in the case of postal shipments; or

I – 4 (four) hours before the expected arrival time in the Country of the carrier vehicle, in the case of express shipments.

§ 2 The RFB, in possession of the advance information, may indicate the shipments:

I – who need to clean up the information by the operator before arriving in the country;

II – whose entry will not be authorized; It is

III – whose registration of the Import Shipment Declaration (DIR) is necessary.

§ 3 The import declaration must be registered for shipments:

I – taxable;

II – with an advance payment of the Import Tax paid by the recipient, or on his behalf, to third parties;

III – with suspected irregularities, including in the non-invasive inspection phase; or

IV – that require treatment by the bodies or entities of the Federal Public Administration, responsible for specific controls applicable to foreign trade.

§ 4 The failure to provide information in the form and period provided for in this article subjects the courier company or the ECT to the fines referred to in item I of § 8 of art. 13.

§ 5 The arrival at the customs area where the shipment will be treated without providing advance information or without its due sanitation may result in the summary return of the volume to the origin.

§ 6 The sanitation provided for in § 5 shall be processed within a period of up to 5 (five) days, counted from the arrival of the shipment at the customs area where its treatment will be carried out.

§ 7 Coana may issue a normative act to regulate the provisions of this article.

§ 8 Shipments consisting exclusively of documents, letters, postcards and printed matter are exempt from the provision of information provided for in this article.”