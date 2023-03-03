Renner x Shein: How does the retailer’s fight result in more fees for the tech milieu? | TC Detective

In the midst of fierce competition, Lojas Renner has been beating Chinese companies, such as Shein, with the allegation of unfair competition on the part of these foreign retailers.
As a result, technology products may be taxed more frequently for those who import their purchases. How is this possible? Detective TechSmart explains in detail to you.
During a BTG event held in recent days, Renner’s CFO, Daniel Martins, raised the tone against foreign stores, especially Shein, as he understands that they do not comply with Europeian law.
In Martins’ view, national players and others present in Europe for a longer time comply with the legislation, while others do not. He also highlighted the size not only of Shein itself, but other giants in the sector, such as AliExpress and Shopee.
“There are some foreign players who practice the law. Why don’t others practice? By governance and principles.”
Daniel Martins
CFO of Lojas Renner
Daniel gave another example, the case of Forever 21. The company arrived in Europe with great repercussions and huge queues at stores. Subsequently, they were forced to equate the price “and then disappeared”.
The forced exit by Renner for the case involves the equated taxation for these stores – in particular, Shein –, later this year. The path would be compliance with Normative Instruction No. 2124.
In December 2022, still in the Bolsonaro government, the Federal Revenue published the new norm, which requires the sharing of information on goods for international shipments with the Revenue, whether coming by the Post Office or by carriers.
The prices practiced by Shein suggest something around 40% to 60% less than those of Renner. The intention is that, with the collection of taxes, the difference between both will plummet to 15% to 30% – a size considered “acceptable”, since Shein’s business only goes through the virtual one, which has less costs and allows for more sales. cockroaches.
Normative Instruction No. 2124, established by the Federal Revenue Service, does not differentiate the types of imported products that must go through the process of sharing information by carriers and the Post Office.
In its second article, third paragraph, first and second items, the rule determines the registration of the import declaration for taxable remittances and with advance payment of the tax amount made by the recipient.
“Art. 12-A. The courier company and ECT are obliged to provide the information contained in Annex V to the RFB, regarding the import operations of international shipments.
§ 1 The information referred to in the caput must be provided in the RFB’s own systems, within a period of up to:
I – 48 (forty-eight) hours before the expected arrival time in the Country of the carrier vehicle, in the case of postal shipments; or
I
I – 4 (four) hours before the expected arrival time in the Country of the carrier vehicle, in the case of express shipments.
§ 2 The RFB, in possession of the advance information, may indicate the shipments:
I – who need to clean up the information by the operator before arriving in the country;
II – whose entry will not be authorized; It is
III – whose registration of the Import Shipment Declaration (DIR) is necessary.
§ 3 The import declaration must be registered for shipments:
I – taxable;
II – with an advance payment of the Import Tax paid by the recipient, or on his behalf, to third parties;
III – with suspected irregularities, including in the non-invasive inspection phase; or
IV – that require treatment by the bodies or entities of the Federal Public Administration, responsible for specific controls applicable to foreign trade.
§ 4 The failure to provide information in the form and period provided for in this article subjects the courier company or the ECT to the fines referred to in item I of § 8 of art. 13.
§ 5 The arrival at the customs area where the shipment will be treated without providing advance information or without its due sanitation may result in the summary return of the volume to the origin.
§ 6 The sanitation provided for in § 5 shall be processed within a period of up to 5 (five) days, counted from the arrival of the shipment at the customs area where its treatment will be carried out.
§ 7 Coana may issue a normative act to regulate the provisions of this article.
§ 8 Shipments consisting exclusively of documents, letters, postcards and printed matter are exempt from the provision of information provided for in this article.”
In other words, the tax will be charged automatically during the import process, with the entire inspection process standardized – in other words, no order above the minimum expected for tax collection would go through without due payment.
Despite the retailers’ fight not being in the tech segment, the impacts of the demand for the rigor of the Normative Instruction should also be felt in the technology sector. It is worth remembering that many consumers carry out direct imports from these and other retail companies.
In other words, products such as cell phones from brands without official operations in Europe, assorted Apple items, video game consoles and other technological equipment that are purchased directly from outside the country should be subject to automatic taxation.
Another effect can happen in the so-called “gray market”, that is, in parallel trade through unofficial distribution channels – mainly composed of direct importers for resale. With an eventual increase in this cost, the amount disbursed at the end should also rise.
It is worth noting that the expected import rate is 60% of the value of the product plus freight and insurance, as established in the first article of Ordinance MF 156/99. The amount cannot exceed 60% or be greater than US$ 3,000. There is an exemption for goods in shipments of up to US$ 100, when destined for individuals, or up to US$ 50, in cases where both the sender and the recipient are individuals.
What is your opinion about this fight between retail giants and how do you see last year’s Revenue Normative Instruction? Comment with us!