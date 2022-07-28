Renew your smartphone with eBay Spain offers and enjoy up to a 40% discount

- Advertisement -

If you’re thinking of upgrading your smartphone but haven’t made up your mind yet, you’re in luck. eBay Spain has opened a sales season that includes a careful selection of smartphones with s of up to 40%. Interesting, right? But don’t think about it too much, the prices are very good and this promotion will only be active from July 28 to August 3, or until units run out. In order to this offer, it is necessary to use the coupon “MOVILESW29” (without quotes).

Altogether we have four different smartphones on sale. Each of them falls within a specific range, so we are going to see them one by one in detail so that you are clear about what they offer, and we will also explain what user profile they are aimed at. In this way you will have it easier when choosing which of them best suits your needs.

If at the end of reading this article you doubt between several models or you have any type of doubt you can leave it in the comments and we will help you to solve it. Now yes, make yourselves comfortable that we begin.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S 6+64G

It is a very complete and affordable mid-range terminal. It is aimed at those users who have a tight budgetbut who do not want to have to give up a state-of-the-art design nor to a good level of performance. It an excellent balance in price-performance ratio, and we can buy it on eBay Spain reduced to 129.20 euros. Its normal price is 259.99 euros.

Specifications of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S

6.43-inch screen with reduced borders, AMOLED-type panel with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels.

MediaTek Helio G95 SoC with 8-core CPU divided into two blocks, one with two high-performance Cortex-A76 cores at 2.05 GHz and the other with six high-efficiency Cortex-A55 cores at 2 GHz.

Mali-G76 MC4 GPU.

4GB of RAM.

64 GB of expandable storage capacity via microSD card.

Four rear cameras: 64 MP main camera, 8 MP wide angle, 2 MP macro and 2 MP depth sensor.

13 MP front camera integrated in a circular island.

5,000 mAh battery compatible with fast recharging.

Integrated fingerprint reader on the side.

Android 11 with the MIUI customization layer.

IP53 certification for resistance to dust and water.

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G 4+64GB

This model maintains the same approach as the previous one, that is, it is a very complete and affordable mid-range, but it is located at a cheaper level and it is compatible with the 5G standard, which makes it one of the best options for those who want to start enjoy the advantages offered by this standard, but spending little money. It is available on sale for 135.15 euros, when its normal price is 249.99 euros.

Specifications of the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G

6.6-inch screen with reduced borders, IPS-type panel with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC with 8-core CPU divided into two blocks, one with two high-performance Cortex-A76 cores at 2.4 GHz and the other with six high-efficiency Cortex-A55 cores at 2 GHz.

Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

5G modem.

4GB of RAM.

64 GB of expandable storage capacity via microSD card.

Two rear cameras: 50 MP main camera and 8 MP wide angle.

16 MP front camera integrated in a circular island.

5,000 mAh battery compatible with fast recharging.

Integrated fingerprint reader on the side.

Android 11 with the MIUI customization layer.

IP53 certification for resistance to dust and water.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G 8+128GB

We have taken an important qualitative and quantitative leap, since this terminal is a high-end model that is designed to meet the needs of the most demanding users, although it maintains an excellent price-performance value. It is located within the high range, and has a premium finish, since it is made of aluminum and glass. It can be yours for only 375 euros, when its normal price is 649.99 euros.

Specifications of the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

6.67-inch screen with reduced edges, AMOLED-type panel with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10 + and 800 nits of brightness.

Snapdragon 888 SoC with 8-core CPU divided into three blocks, one with a high-performance Cortex-X1 core at 2.84 GHz, another with three high-performance Cortex-A78 cores at 2.42 GHz, and another high-efficiency core with four Cortex-A55 cores at 1.8 GHz.

GPU Adreno 660.

8GB of RAM.

128 GB of storage capacity.

Three rear cameras: 108 MP main camera, 8 MP wide angle and 5 MP telephoto.

16 MP front camera integrated in a circular island.

5,000 mAh battery compatible with fast recharging.

Integrated fingerprint reader on the side.

Android 11 with the MIUI customization layer.

IP53 certification for resistance to dust and water.

Doogee S40 32GB

We completely change the third and find ourselves with a reinforced smartphone that offers a more modest performance than the previous ones, but compensates for it by offering greater resistance, both to shocks and falls, which makes it an option ideal for professionals and for the most adventurous individuals, since it is resistant to dust, water, falls and extreme temperatures. We can buy it reduced to 69.99 euros (its normal price is 109 euros).

Specifications of the Doogee S40

Reinforced 5.5-inch screen, IPS-type panel with a resolution of 940 x 560 pixels.

MediaTek MT6739 SoC with 4-core Cortex-A53 CPU at 1.5 GHz.

PowerVR GE8100 GPU.

3GB of RAM.

32 GB of expandable storage capacity via microSD card.

Two rear cameras: 8 MP main camera and 5 MP wide angle.

5 MP front camera.

4,650 mAh battery compatible with fast recharging.

Integrated fingerprint reader on the back.

Android 9 as operating system.

IP68, IP69K and MIL-STD-810G certifications for military-grade resistance.

final notes

It is important that you bear in mind that, to enjoy the total discount and be able to buy these four smartphones at the prices that we have indicated, you have to use the coupon “MOVILESW29” (without quotes) before finishing the purchase process.

There are four very interesting offers, although the truth is that those of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S and the POCO M4 Pro 5G especially stand out, since they will allow us to take two of the best mid-range smartphones that currently exist for what a smartphone of low range. You can’t miss it, and remember that when you buy on eBay Spain you will enjoy the peace of mind that eBay’s customer guarantee offerswhich means that:

You will have the help of eBay professionals if you need it.

You can make free product returns.

You will get your money back quickly if you have a problem with the item you purchased.