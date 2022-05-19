Renew your smartphone at the best price with eBay Spain offers

Buying a new smartphone is one of the most important and most complicated decisions that we have to make sooner or later. If you find yourself in that situation and you don’t know which model to choose, don’t worry. the offers that eBay Spain has just launched are going to make it very easy for youand will allow you to save a lot of money on the purchase of your new smartphone.

Starting today, May 19, you can get with a discount of between 35% and 40% the POCO F3 5G smartphones (in its 6 GB + 128 GB version), Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE (in its 6 GB + 128 GB version) and Xiaomi Mi 11T 5G (in its 8 GB + 128 GB version) . The discounts are very tasty, as you can see, but keep in mind that this is a limited promotion and that it will only last until May 25, or until the available units are sold out.

We wanted to point out that this promotion is also limited to the units available so that you don’t rest on your laurels, because if you do, it is likely that you will end up arriving late, and we are sure that you don’t want to miss out on the chance to buy your new Xiaomi smartphone with up to a 40% discount.

Which smartphone is right for me? A look at its features

The Xiaomi Poco F3 is a mid-range smartphone that, however, has a high-end air. Its design is very careful, and its build quality is above what is usual in its price range, since it has a glass finish both front and back, what manages to give it a premium touch that, as we have said, is not common in its price range.

At the level of specifications, this smartphone scratches at a high level thanks to its Snapdragon 870 SoC, manufactured on TSMC’s 7nm node and equipped with an octa-core CPU and an Adreno 650 GPU. Its performance is so good that it will allow us to do anything with all guarantees, and it will be able to play demanding games with complete fluidity. How could it be otherwise, it is compatible with the 5G standard, it has 6 GB of RAM to ensure good performance even with many applications in the background and it has 128 GB of storage capacity.

Its screen is one of the best we can find in its range, since the Xiaomi Poco F3 uses a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels and has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The camera configuration does not It is out of place at all, since it mounts a 48 MP main lens, an 8 MP wide angle and a 5 MP macro. The front camera is 20 MP. Without a doubt an excellent option for those who want maximum performance without breaking the bank. we can buy it for €229 (its normal price is 349.99 euros).

We now jump to the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, a budget version of the Xiaomi 11T. This smartphone stands out for offering a tight relationship between price, quality and performance. Its design has minimalist nuances that give it an elegant and attractive look. It comes with a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz, and has a Snapdragon 778G SoC, manufactured at TSMC’s 6nm node.

Said SoC has an 8-core CPU and an Adreno 642L GPU, which means that it is also capable of offering a high level of performance, and that it can move demanding games smoothly. It has 6 GB of RAM to ensure full fluidity even with many open applications and a long lifespan, it has 128 GB of storage capacity and is also compatible with the 5G standard.

The camera configuration of this smartphone consists of a 64 MP main lens, an 8 MP wide angle and a 5 MP macro. The front camera is 20 MP. This model is ideal for those who want to enjoy high performance and a good photographic section without having to make a huge investment. Thanks to eBay Spain offers we can get it for €229 (its normal price is 369.99 euros).

Finally we have the Xiaomi 11T, which is the most powerful model of the three, and a true top-of-the-range smartphone. It uses premium construction materials, with a aluminum and glass chassis both in the front and in the back. Its screen is of the AMOLED type, it has a size of 6.67 inches, a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The brain of the Xiaomi 11T is a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, a very powerful chip that is manufactured on TSMC’s 6nm node. It features an 8-core CPU and a Mali-G77 MC9 GPU, which means it can handle anything, even the most demanding games and applications of today and tomorrow. On the other hand, its configuration of 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage capacity is also a guarantee, both in terms of performance and useful life.

In the photographic section, the Xiaomi 11T is a smartphone that shines with its own light, thanks to its 108 MP main camera, which is supported by an 8 MP wide angle and a 5 MP macro. The front camera is 16 MP. This is an ideal smartphone for those who want everything, but without having to pay a lot of money. can be ours for only 299 euros (normally it costs 499.99 euros).

And to finish, one more offer, the Yeedi K650 robot vacuum cleaner

You have already chosen your new smartphone, and surely you are willing to dedicate hours and hours to it. For this you will need a lot of free time, and I am happy to tell you that we can also help you with this thanks to the offers of ebay.es, since The Yeedi K650 robot vacuum cleaner is on salea smart solution that will take care of cleaning the house for you.

The Yeedi K650 robot vacuum cleaner has a 2,000 Pa suction power, has a 300-milliliter water tank and has a reservoir with a capacity of 400 milliliters. With it you can enjoy a cleaning system, both wet and dry, totally safe and smartsince it can have an advanced system that is even capable of choosing the appropriate water flow depending on the dirtiness of the environment.

We can also control it through the dedicated mobile application, and use it in different functions: vacuum cleaner, sweeping, scrubbing and mopping, although if we need it is capable of vacuuming and mopping at the same time, which reduces work time and allows you to finish your tasks sooner. Undoubtedly a very interesting option, especially now that we can buy it for 99.44 euros (its normal price is 139.99 euros), as long as we use the coupon “HOGARW19” (without quotes).