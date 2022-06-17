Renew your printer for little money and enjoy the HP Instant Ink service with the new HP Envy Inspire

For many, summer vacation is just around the corner. These dates are a good time to update our computer equipment, and also to renew those devices that are already beginning to show the passage of time. Maybe one of them is your printer, and you have finally decided to change it this year, but you are worried about making an investment that you will not be able to pay off. If you find yourself in this situation it is because you do not know the HP Instant Ink service and the new HP Envy Inspire printers.

It is clear that changing the printer means spending money. As we have said, it is an investment, but if we do it with the right approach, we can amortize it practically instantly, and we will enjoy all the advantages associated with a new generation printer. The HP Envy Inspire are a benchmark in this regardsince they offer all the benefits that we could expect from a next-generation printer, they are very affordable and they are compatible with the HP Instant Ink service.

When you buy an HP Envy Inspire printer, you are not only making a good investment, but you are also simplifying your life thanks to all the advantages that you can enjoy with the HP Instant Ink service. Surely you are wanting to discover why they are such an interesting investment, and we are not going to keep you waiting. As we have told you, these printers have a very cheap sale price, which means that They are within the reach of any pocket.

For example, the HP ENVY Inspire 7221e can be purchased for less than 140 euros in numerous stores, and it comes with a special promotion that will allow us to enjoy a free subscription to HP Instant Ink for 6 months, and in the plan that we want, as long as we register within seven days after purchasing the printing machine. This is what will allow us to amortize the purchase of the printer, since if we take advantage of that six-month subscription promotion to sign up for the printing plan that includes 700 pages per month for 24.99 we will have saved, in total, 149.94 eurosmore than the printer cost us.

HP Envy Inspire and HP Instant Ink: Together to make your life easier

Thanks to the HP Instant Ink service you can simplify and improve the relationship with your new printer. When you sign up, the printer checks the ink levels of the cartridges, and when it detects that they are low, it places a new order without you having to do anything. In this way, you can be completely unconcerned, and Never again will you run out of ink at the worst possible time.

When a new order for cartridges is placed, HP will take care of sending them to your home, and without shipping costs. You will receive them at the door of your house, or your office, and you won’t have to waste time going to buy ink. Time is a very valuable resource, so this is without a doubt one of the most important benefits that the HP Instant Ink service offers, but read on, there is still more.

Unlike the cartridge-purchasing model, where our printing costs are largely determined by ink consumption, when we use the HP Instant Ink service this no longer matters, only the pages we print matter, not the ink we use. Thanks to this, a page printed in full color and with high quality will cost us the same as a page printed in black and white, and we can save up to 70% on ink.

Convenience and savings are two very important advantages, but did you know that HP Instant Ink is a sustainable and environmentally friendly service? Well, that’s right, from the moment you sign up you are taking care of the planet, because the original HP ink cartridges it uses are high-capacity, which reduces the number of shipments and resources, and 85% are made from recycled materials. Once you use up the cartridges you receive, you can close the loop by recycling them through the free recycling program included with your subscription, and you will not have to make any kind of commitment to enjoy all the benefits of the HP Instant Ink service.

Which plan should I choose to start enjoying the HP Instant Ink service?

You can choose from a total of five different plans. All plans include automated orders, delivery of ink cartridges to your home and without shipping costs, and free recycling of the cartridges that we spend. This means that, Regardless of the plan you choose, you will enjoy all the advantages offered by the HP Instant Ink service. All plans include a certain number of pages that you can print freely, in color or black and white, for a fixed monthly fee.

10 pages per month for 0.99 euros: we can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro.

we can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro. 50 pages per month for 3.99 euros : We can also expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro.

: We can also expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro. 100 pages per month for 5.99 euros : allows us to expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro.

: allows us to expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro. 300 pages per month for 11.99 euros : we have the option to expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro.

: we have the option to expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro. 700 pages per month for 24.99 euros: with this plan we can expand in packs of 15 pages for one euro.

If you’re eligible for a six-month free subscription to HP Instant Ink service because you just upgraded your printer, we recommend that you take advantage of it by choosing the 700 pages per month printing planand that you use it to print those photos that you had pending, or those drawings that you liked so much.

Once that promotion ends you can downgrade to a lower plan without any problem, so don’t worry. With the HP Instant Ink service you are not tied to a plan, and as we have already said you do not have to accept any commitment. You decide at all times how long you want to stay, and what plan you want to be on.

Content offered by HP.