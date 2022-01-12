Renew your Covid Passport from your mobile phone after the third dose of the vaccine

The Covid Certificate has become the key, not only to be able to travel to many countries, but also to be able to access closed spaces such as restaurants, gyms or events. We have already explained how to download the Covid Passport to always carry it with you, but did you know that after the third dose of the vaccine do you have to renew it?

Currently, the population over 40 years of age is being cited to receive the third dose of the vaccine. If you have received the booster dose, your current Covid Certificate will no longer be valid and you will have to download a new one. We explain how to do it.

How to download the Covid Certificate after receiving the booster dose

The Certificate, Covid Passport or Green Pass is the document that proves that we have been vaccinated or that we have had the disease. In the case of the vaccine, it appears detailed which vaccine we receive and if we have one, two or now also three doses.

As we said, if you receive the booster dose, you will have to re-download it to display the last dose reflected. The process to obtain it is the same as you did previously and there are two ways to do it:

From the Ministry of Health : by entering this link you can request your Covid Certificate. You will only have to say if you have passed the disease or have been vaccinated and choose the vaccination center. If you request it directly from the ministry, you will need a Permanent Code or Digital Certificate. In addition, you can obtain it in PKPASS format to be able to take it in Google Pay.

From your autonomous community: each autonomous community has a health service application. Download it and look for the section where it says ‘Covid Certificate’. In this case, the download format is PDF, if you want you can carry the Covid Certificate in a widget to always have it at hand.

Once you have your new Covid Certificate you will see that. where indicates the number of doses received. puts 3/3. Now you can continue using it as you did with the previous one. If you want, you can verify that it works correctly with one of the available methods.