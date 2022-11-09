Renault’s silence on Nissan undermines its big revamp

Luca de Meo seems to want to ignore the elephant in the room. Renault’s CEO yesterday presented a new strategy for the French carmaker, based on a comprehensive review of the group’s operations. The reorganization, which involves a split and a joint venture, is quite complex. In addition, the tensions not yet resolved with its old Japanese partner Nissan Motor may explain the lukewarm reception that investors have given the plan: on Tuesday it fell 3% on the stock market.

Two years after taking the helm, De Meo appears to be turning the €9bn carmaker into a holding company. In the future, Renault will be made up of five companies. The main ones will be a spun-off electric vehicle unit, called Ampere, which could go public in the second half of 2023, and a 50/50 hybrid and combustion engine joint venture, dubbed Horse, with China’s Geely Automobile Holdings. open to other investors in the future.

There will also be a financial services branch, a high-end and luxury racing car division, and a dedicated recycling company, also open to outside investors.

Renault will keep a significant staff dedicated to designing the global strategy, coordinating common projects and “keeping the pieces together,” de Meo said. The group aims to increase its operating margin to more than 8% in 2025, from the current 5%, and to 10% in 2030. It will pay dividends again next year.

The great unknown is how Nissan fits into these plans. The Japanese automaker owns 15% of its French partner. Renault has hinted that the stake in the new company could be more or less similar. But the project is mired in a more general negotiation over reducing Renault’s own 43% stake in the Japanese group.

The risk for investors is that this longstanding governance dispute will drag down De Meo’s electric dreams. That may explain why investors give Renault little credibility now. The market capitalization of the group, of around 9,000 million euros, is not much higher than the face value of its stake in Nissan, which is around 6,000 million. The €3bn implied value for Renault’s own operations means investors are less excited about the future than De Meo. Clarifying the Nissan situation should now be your clear priority.