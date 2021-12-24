Renault leaves China ... but not quite

Renault will cut further losses in China, letting its joint venture of vans with Brilliance go into restructuring, as problems with Brilliance continue. The French manufacturer had already abandoned its main joint venture of passenger vehicles with Dongfeng in 2020. It appears to be consistent with its agreement with its partner Nissan to refocus on each other’s main regional markets, in the case of Renault, Europe, Russia, South America and North Africa, leaving Nissan and the third ally, Mitsubishi, the leadership in Asia.

Renault shareholders can celebrate the company’s decision to stop throwing money away in an increasingly competitive market. On the other hand, Nissan might wonder why the French created in August a new company in the country with Geely to manufacture hybrid electric cars. The project is apparently focused on export, but still. Whether or not it is a major regional market, China is hard to leave.