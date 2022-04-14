Renault is a strange guinea pig to repeat the Tesla trick

All motor managers dream of valuations like Tesla’s. Luca de Meo, boss of Renault, may have a bold plan to achieve this: he is going to separate his electric business (EV) from the combustion one, and may one day take it public. It is logical, but also problematic.

The IPO of its EV unit could give long-suffering shareholders a boost and create a more valuable stock to fund the green transition. Renault plans to spend $23 billion over five years to reach its goal of an electric-only offering in Europe by 2030. Its battery unit is small and lacks the profitability of Tesla. But a spin-off could still create value. The group does not publish separate figures for the sales or profits of its electric vehicles, but analysts calculate that they barely contributed 10% of the 46,000 million revenues in 2021. The firm is valued, including debt, in less than a year of sales . Compare to Tesla’s 19 times. If Renault’s EV unit were to reach, say, half the multiple of Elon Musk’s company, it would be worth $44 billion, nearly equaling the French group’s current business value.

But unlike Tesla, Renault also has to manage the end of its legacy business. And a split could make that task more difficult. Once separated from the electrical division, the old Renault could find it difficult to attract investor interest, and bondholders could demand more to finance it. The French group’s meager operating profit margin of 5% this year could shrink further as sales of combustion cars fall. The old Renault may need new capital.

This is where governance issues could come back to haunt her. Her partner Nissan, which owns 15% of the non-voting shares, could refuse to be a shareholder in a dying company. The French Government, with its 15%, would like to comment on the speed with which combustion cars are eliminated. And above all, you don’t want to foot the bill in the not-too-distant future if the business needs another bailout. De Meo will have to pull persuasion.