Removing the cap on City bonuses would have few results

UK Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng wants the City to be more competitive. One of his ideas, according to the Financial Times, is to eliminate an old European rule that limits to 200% of the fixed salary. It’s a strange starting point and can make more significant changes less likely.

Granted, there are strong arguments for repealing the cap, which came into force in 2014 and means a banker earning £1m can get a maximum bonus of £2m. The Bank of England said in 2016 that banks simply increased base pay to compensate for lower bonuses, meaning overall compensation remained the same. In other words, Barclays and the UK operations of Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan simply ended up with higher fixed costs and less flexibility to recover payments.

But that does not mean that the suppression of the norms suppose a great impulse. First, the advisers and traders based in London will resist having their base wages cut in favor of higher bonuses, forcing them to share more of the damage when markets are quiet and trades dry up. European banks, such as BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank, would continue to be subject to the bonus cap and thus offer the comfort and security of a higher fixed salary. That means British and foreign banks operating in London may have to keep their compensation policies roughly the same to retain staff.

Second, making an apparent concession on the politically controversial issue of bankers’ bonuses risks a public backlash. Three-quarters of Britons supported the cap in 2014, according to YouGov, including about 70% of Conservative Party voters.

The fact that the issue is so charged means that Kwarteng might have less coverage to push for more significant changes, such as the bank levy. According to the Office for Budget Responsibility, this annual levy on banks’ liabilities will contribute some 1.3 billion pounds (1.5 billion euros) in the current fiscal year, and is added to a sectoral surcharge of 8%, which the previous minister of Finance, Rishi Sunak, proposed to reduce to 3%.

The new government of Prime Minister Liz Truss is in favor of a “more British style of regulation” and is willing to promote the City by eliminating the old European rules. However, bank executives are generally in favor of continuity, and resist measures that could cause a regulatory tug-of-war with Brussels. His political wish list includes tax cuts and removal of ring rules, which have nothing to do with Europe.

The post-Brexit British Big Bang is taking the form of a Big Flop, Big Fiasco.