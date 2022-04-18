Have you ever needed to remove a password from an iWork document? Sometimes it gets really inconvenient having to work with password-protected Pages, Keynote, and Numbers documents. It can also be common to not need password protection on a particular iWork file. Surely you are not the only user who goes through such situations and fortunately it is quite easy to remove this from any Pages, Numbers or Keynote file, making it easier to open and removing file encryption.

Of course, we have to add one or any password to your iWork documents to protect them from prying eyes. However, this security comes at the cost of convenience. Not everyone is used to or wants to write it all the time in the document every time they want to just open and see the content. Optional Face ID authentication solves much of this problem to some extent.. However, Face ID cannot be used on Macs, so some users may want to remove the password completely as long as they don’t share files with anyone.

It is important to mention that to remove this you will of course need the current password always set for this iPhone or the iPad. Once you have them, the steps will be really simple.

How to remove password from Pages, Numbers and Keynote

Here we will begin to follow the procedure for the iOS Pages application. Having said that, you can follow these steps also for the other apps like Keynote and Numbers as they are all part of iWork and have a similar interface. So, without further notice, we start as follows:

First of all, the application pages on your iPhone or iPad and touch the encrypted document to open it. hen you are prompted to enter the password, Write the data correctly and then click on “Done” to be able to continue. Once the document opens, you’ll usually be in reading view. To enter the editing mode you will have to tap on “Edit“. In case you are already in edit mode with a bunch of unlocked tools appearing at the top, then you can skip this step. Now you have to tap on the triple dot icon as shown in the following screenshot below, to access more options for the selected document. In this menu, scroll down and then tap on “Change Password” to manage the document password settings. Now, we proceed to put the switch “require password” to disabled. You will be prompted to enter the document password again to make these changes. Write the password and then click on “Done” to remove said encryption.

If you have followed this procedure step by step, it would already be. You would then have removed the password from an encrypted document to access it quickly and easily on your iPhone.

You can now Follow these steps to change your document password too, whether it’s in Pages, Keynote, or Numbers.

If your only reason for removing the password was always inconvenience, you can still enable the option to use Face ID in the Change password menu, if it was not already activated previously. We understand that Face ID isn’t available on Macs, but you can enable the option to remember your password in the Keychain while setting the password if you prefer. In this way, you will not have to type the password every time you want to access the document.

If you are transferring secret documents or important data, it is probably not a good idea to remove this encryption from the documents. Encryption doesn’t make much of a difference for documents that are only stored on your personal iPhone, iPad, or Mac. As for the others, no one else has access or can take a look, but in the case of the files that are sent, it does matter. Therefore you can ensure that only those you trust can access it.