Remove linked devices to make purchases with your Apple ID

How many times have we logged into our computers, be it an iPhone, a Mac, an iPad, etc. Many times we do a reset and the records are there. Similarly, we can log in to other platforms such as Windows through a PC. Also, even sign in to Apple Music via Android and I don’t remember when or how we did it. If you have been wondering how many devices are linked to your Apple ID, today we will see the method to remove any device that you no longer have or do not want to have access to.

Life is logging in over and over again in time, so it is with linked Apple devices

I vividly remember when I had a MacBook Pro from 2011 and every year I did the format to install a new macOS, I had to log in to everything over and over again. To activate subscriptions, to buy items, associate the Apple ID, etc. Any activity that had to do with logging in generates a log. There is also a certain limit of devices to associate.

If you can’t download your iTunes or App Store purchases because the legend comes out that you already have many linked devices, it’s time to check what causes it, but you don’t know how? It is a function that can be somewhat hidden and that is usually no longer reviewed, or at least because you have changed your device many times.

Delete associated devices

This example applies to both macOS and Windows. The only difference is that you will use Apple Music on newer macOS or iTunes on older macOS or Windows. The steps are identical, so you won’t have any problems.

Open the app in question on your device. Tap the Account option in the menu bar Select Account from the menu. If you don’t have the options available, you have to sign in first. Enter your Apple ID and password details, then sign in later. Go to your Apple ID settings and find the Downloads and purchases section. Tap on Device Manager The list you will see below are the linked devices. Do you want to remove one or some that you no longer have? Select the Delete option next to each device.

There are 5 easy steps that will take you to remove devices linked to purchase with your Apple ID. Have you ever wondered how many devices you can have? That’s 10 devices on one Apple ID, although those from Cupertino do it on purpose. The reason is to get you to download (purchase) music or other apps from a different account. There are only 5 computers that can be accessedso if it has happened to you that you have linked devices and you can no longer authenticate one more, you have to do these steps.

This list of devices it is not the same as devices signed in with Apple ID. Everything is different between a device (iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, or tvOS) and registration to purchase music or content. So it is important that you take a look at the iTunes or Apple Music settings on your computer to see that everything is under control.

Did you remove old paired devices? Do you have any idea how this situation happens?

