Remote job offers updated from Twitter

There are many job portals that help us find jobs that can be done from home, but sometimes the offers do not appear on specialized portals but on social networks.

This is the case of Twitter, a place that is usually an ocean of all kinds of content, from ads for discounts for pizzas to job offers.

Taking advantage of this reality, Remote Jobs was born, an app for Android that analyzes those Twitter offers and publishes them in an elegant way to show them classified on a single platform.

This application helps to find remote accessible jobs in different categories, selected from Twitter and updated every minute.

Jobs come from all over the world, and can be filtered according to categories. We can filter by job type: Freelance, PartTime, FullTime or Internship, and browse the existing categories, among which are User interface designer, software developer, web developer, backend, frontend, game development and many more .

Remote work has been a reality for many years, but only with the pandemic has it been put on the table if it is really necessary to spend time and money to travel to a physical place and perform tasks that can also be done from home, something that could help find a better balance between family and professional life, even if it requires some practice to avoid diminishing productivity or distancing yourself further from the family.

Either way, most companies are asking for a return to physical work, something generally caused by mistrust or the need to change environments when working.