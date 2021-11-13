Reminders within Instagram to avoid spending too much time in the app

Addiction to social networks is a real danger, an issue that should be taken more into account today. Fortunately, those words have been heard and for a while now, there are some functions available to avoid passing too much time a day within these networks.

Instagram has been especially concerned about this section, applying the reminder function to prevent just that, spend valuable time that anyone could take advantage of to do other tasks, instead of spending the whole day in the app.

And it is that the main social networks of the world know perfectly that, we have to comply with day-to-day activities. That is why it is so important to balance the time to be browsing on social networks, thus reducing the chances of performing less in our obligations.

That said, if it is of your interest avoid wasting extra time on Instagram that may be useful to you, then below you will see the simple steps to activate the Reminders function.

Steps to create reminders within Instagram

– Enter the Instagram app on your mobile.

– Click on the section Your profile, located in the lower right corner.

– Click on the three white stripes in the upper right corner, to then access Your activity.

– Look for the option that is named Schedule daily reminder.

– You must choose the time of use that must elapse for the reminder to be displayed. You can do this when you click on Edit reminder.

– Finally, press the button Schedule reminder.

It turns out to be a very simple process, so you can achieve it without major complications. Always keep in mind that Instagram will notify you when the reminder time arrives, although it will only be a warning.

This means that the application will not close nor will you be prevented from continuing to use it, so it will be a simple reminder that, with the best of intentions, will warn you that you should leave the social network for the rest of the day. So is it a function that you would activate?