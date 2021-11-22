Remembering mythical phones: Samsung Wave, the first with a Super AMOLED screen

Do you know what the first phone with a Super AMOLED screen was? If you think it was the original Galaxy S, you are sorely mistaken.

The first smartphone with a Super AMOLED screen was the Samsung S8500 Wave, which was released in 2010 and was ahead of the Galaxy S on the market by two months. The Samsung Wave arrived in Spain in June 2010 for 429 euros.

Wave smartphones carried the operating system called Bada (ocean in Korean), which was the forerunner of Tizen, the operating system that runs on Samsung’s televisions today and, in the past, its smartwatches as well, until it switched to Wear OS.

Aside from the operating system, it was like a smaller Galaxy S. It was powered by the Hummingbird chipset (1.0 GHz Cortex-A8 CPU), a chip from Samsung before the Exynos line, accompanied by 256GB of RAM and 1/2/8 GB of storage.

The phone had a 5 MP camera with autofocus and 720p video recording, GPS, WiFi, and a 1,500 mAh battery.

The screen was smaller, 3.3 “, than the Galaxy S (4.0”), although it had the same resolution: 480 x 800 pixels. As in the Galaxy, this screen enjoyed the protection of first generation Gorilla Glass.

Although we had already seen AMOLED screens, this one was special. As there is no gap between the screen and the protective glass (this is part of what makes it “Super” AMOLED), the entire interface seemed to float on the surface of the glass. The screen had vibrant colors and true blacks, of course.

The Wave was updated to Bada OS 2.0 in late 2011 with a completely redesigned user interface and full multitasking. Bada 1.x was capable of multitasking, but limited third-party apps to run to just one at a time (a power-saving feature). Version 2.0 removed that restriction.

Bada had its own app store: Samsung Apps. Initially, the store only had 60 apps (all of them free), although Samsung had promised to raise that number to 100 at the time of the phone’s launch.



