Remembering mythical phones: POCO F1, the flagship with a ridiculous price

One of the phones that surprised the most at the time was the Poco F1, which the market came out in 2018 with the most powerful chip of the moment, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, at a ridiculous price of 329 euros.

It is true that the chip was a few months old at the time, but it was exactly the same that we found in high-end flagships as one of the variants of the Galaxy S9, one of Samsung’s best-selling phones that cost more than 700 euros. by then.

One of the smartphones from which the Pocophone F1 tries to steal the limelight is the OnePlus 6, which also had a Snapdragon 845, but its price exceeded 500 euros.

The Poco F1 was a bargain at € 329As no other phone with the Snapdragon 845 chip could match that price. Plus, at the time, Qualcomm was king.

Currently, Qualcomm faces stiff competition from the MediaTek Dimensity 9000, Google Tensor or Exynos 2200, but at that time MediaTek was a brand for budget phones, Tensor chips did not exist and the Exynos 9810 was below its rivals of Qualcomm.

Obviously, Xiaomi had to make some sacrifices to lower costs, but they were quite successful.

The mostly plastic body of the phone looked good and gave it an almost premium feel. Its iPhone X-style notch wasn’t to everyone’s taste, but it was more common at the time.

The Poco F1 was a big seller. Had one 3.5mm headphone jack and a microSD slot, which were two things that were becoming scarce in the high-end, as well as USB-C port – some Chinese manufacturers still included micro-USB connectors.

His 6.18 ″ IPS LCD screen It wasn’t the brightest or offered the best color fidelity, but it was sufficient for most users and had Gorilla Glass protection.

The drums were impressive. With their 4,000 mAh capacity, achieved a result well above other smartphones of the moment in our autonomy test. In addition, it had Quick Charge 3.0 of 18W that allowed it to reach 40% in half an hour.

The Poco F1 even had stereo speakers, something that few smartphones in that price range can boast about. One of the speakers was the earpiece, so it wasn’t perfect, but the phone was playing at a fairly high volume.

As for the camera, many were happy with it as it was a very decent camera, based on the Sony IMX363, a 12 MP sensor with 1.4 µm pixels and Dual Pixel. The lens had a reasonably wide f / 1.9 aperture.

It lacked Optical Stabilization (OIS), so when light was low, image quality dropped, but stills were fairly acceptable noise.

While there was a 5MP depth sensor on the rear, which helped make Portrait-like photos look pretty good. However, there was no ultra wide angle or telephoto lens, which were catching on on flagships.

The 20 MP front camera produced good selfies in sufficient light, but not so much in low light conditions.

The Poco F1 arrived with MIUI 9.6, which offered quite a different experience than Android 8.1. Some loved it, but others didn’t. Considering that it was updated to Android 10, we cannot complain about the software.

After a quiet couple of years, the Poco brand returned and is still standing. Today we have the Poco X3 Pro and the Poco F3, both successors to the F1, but they are far from what the Poco F1 meant for the industry.



