Remembering Michael Delzer – GigaOm

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our Chief Analyst, Michael Delzer, who passed away earlier this year. Michael’s expertise, wisdom, energy, patience, and good humour inspired all of those who worked with him. He was above all a people person, as one work colleague noted: “While Michael is undoubtedly one of the smartest people I have ever met, I will remember him first and foremost for his kind and open heart.”

Says Ben Book, GigaOm CEO, “Michael had such deep knowledge of the industry, plus he had time for everybody and treated all of his colleagues as equals. His expertise and energy contributed hugely to our company, but more than this, he was instrumental in creating the caring, sharing culture that is GigaOm today. We are all humbled to have known him as a colleague and a friend.”

GigaOm is planning charitable service activities in Michael’s name to continue to honor his memory.

We would like to express our heartfelt condolences to his family, his friends and to all those whose lives he touched.