“Reliving Christmas”, the comedy by Mauricio Ochmann and Ana Brenda Contreras that will soon be streaming

This feature film is produced by the creators of “Club de Cuervos”. (Netflix)

There are still a few months to go until the holiday season arrives and with it the productions that the cinema and television prepare year after year. But warming up the engines for the end of the year holidays, some of the titles that will reach streaming platforms are already known.

One of these productions will be reliving a Mexican feature film starring Mauricio Ochman Y Ana and is under the direction of Mark Alazrakione of the minds behind the success of club of ravensunder the production of Perro Azul.

“Reliving Christmas” will be a family comedy. (Netflix)

It was through a statement that Netflix, which is in charge of this film, announced that this project finished recording a few days ago in the Mexico Cityafter six weeks of work.

It was announced that the story of this film full of humor and family comedy will focus on the life of Chuy (ochmann), a grumpy man who began to hate Christmas as a child, this because his birthday falls on December 24.

The film had recordings for six weeks in Mexico City. (Netflix)

A series of images shared by the production team shows Contreras Y ochmann in the company of the director during the shooting of the film and with which they announced the closing of filming.

being an adult, Chuy He decides to celebrate his birthday, something he hasn’t done for a long time, but something happens and his celebration ends in disaster and as a consequence, supernatural events will cause him to wake up a year later without remembering everything he experienced in the last twelve months.

This year Ana Brenda will also premiere “Toda la sangre”. (StarzPlay)

The protagonist will soon find out and realize that he is going to keep waking up every Good nighthaving to deal with the aftermath of what his other self has done the other 364 days of the year.

reliving christmas is directed by Mark Alzarkiproduced by blue dog and part of the cast is made up of Mary Red, Jose Sefami, Veronica Bravo, Mannu NNa, Alfonso Borbolla and Romina Poza. The feature film will arrive the first days of this coming December as part of the Christmas offer of the streaming platform.

Mauricio also premiered the film “Without you I can’t” on Paramount+. (Paramount Plus)

This is not the only job Ana Brenda is about to premiere on streaming. A few days ago it was announced that she will give life to Lieutenant Mondragona policewoman in the new series all the bloodoriginal production of StarzPlay and which is based on the best-selling novels by the Mexican author Bernard Esquinca.

For its part, Mauricio Ochman recently premiered at Paramount+ I can’t without youin which the actor plays David, a senior executive who leads a comfortable life with his partner Álex, a gym instructor, with whom they are clearer every day that they want to start a family and have children, until his sister (Maite Perroni) is released from prison after serving a sentence for allegedly killing her parents.

