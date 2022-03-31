Tech NewsApps

Relive the nostalgia with the original Angry Birds: the classic now on Android to download from Google Play

By: Brian Adam

A new Angry Birds game has hit the Android app store: Rovio’s first title, that classic Angry Birds which Finnish developers created in 2009, returns remastered to stay as fresh as ever.

The history of mobile video games must pay homage to one of the titles that catapulted the industry to the importance it has today: Angry Birds is not only a mythical franchise, it has also influenced a large part of the games that came later. . With almost thirteen years behind him, Rovio has decided to revive the first title, the classic Angry Birds. And it can now be downloaded from Google Play.

It’s time to dust off the slingshot

angry Birds

Looking back, it seems like a world has passed since Rovio presented in November 2009 its Angry Birds for iOS and for Maemo, the operating system that came standard with the legendary Nokia N900. Precisely, I remember playing the demos on that phone, one of the best I’ve ever had. And the feeling when trying Angry Birds Classic on my Google Pixel 6 has been similar.

Rovio has crushed the franchise by dint of deriving the mechanics in a large number of games. Apart from the various continuations of the main family, the Angry Birds have appeared in many other titles; both in the form of a spin-off (Bad Piggies, for example) and in games with totally different mechanics (Angry Birds Pop Bubble Shooter, a la Candy Crash). Therefore, the original Angry Birds is a return to the roots, to that time when there was nothing like what Rovio offered to players.

Tesla’s autopilot safety can be fooled

In terms of style, mechanics, design and sounds there is nothing that we have not already seen: the new Rovio Classics game is such that the classic. The same levels, identical little pigs to destroy their structures, the birds that we are used to and all the fluidity and quality that a slingshot shooting game can display.

angry Birds

If you are one of those who grew up playing Angry Birds, you would like this return to the origins: it has everything you remembered. And if this is not the case, and you are facing Angry Birds for the first time, the classic of the classics will take you back to that time when it was discovered how well touch screens fit into casual games.

Rovio Classics: Angry Birds is a paid game that costs 0.99 euros. It has no ads or in-app purchases. And, as a gift, it comes with a time machine direct to 2009.

Rovio Classics: Angry Birds

Rovio Classics: Angry Birds

  • Developer: Rovio Entertainment Corporation
  • Download it at: google play
  • Price: €0.99
  • Category: puzzles
