Releases that arrive at Filmin in June 2023: all the series and movies

We are going to show you the large number of options that arrive as a premiere on the platform filming this June 2023. With a choice different from that of its competition, it is certain that you will find an option that catches your eye among the series and that land in the catalog of this service.

The series that you should not miss on Filmin in June 2013 is the one called 1985. It opens on the 6th, and tells the story of a young woman, her brother and her best friend, entering adult life with great expectations. Vicky studies law at the Université Libre de Bruxelles, while Marc and Franky join the Belgian Gendarmerie. But as time goes by, they lose their innocence and illusions, plunging into the swamp known as the Nijvel Gang. But there is something more than what appears in everything that happens and little by little it will come to light.

Among the films, the option that we believe is worth taking into account compared to the rest of the premieres is the one that arrives on June 16 and is titled Mind Game. Her plot shows Nishi, who meets Myon on a train and falls in love with her. After being killed in Myon’s restaurant, he defies the gods to return to Earth. He ends up inside a whale, where he meets a man trapped for decades. The film is an outstanding animation that combines various visual techniques, from stop motion to polygonal infographics, extreme caricatures and manipulated images.

The rest of the novelties that arrive at Filmin in June 2023

He listwhich is quite large, we leave it after this paragraph and we show you both the series that arrive as premieres and the films that fatten the platform’s catalog:

Series

Rent as You Can (Stath Lets Flats): Season 2 premieres June 13

The orchestra: premiere of the first season on June 20

The Night Logan Woke Up: Season One Premieres June 27

Films

Wildfire: premiere on June 2

And They Will All Burn: Premiere June 2

The inspiration: The great Pirandello: premiere on June 2

Rimini: premiere on June 9

Slaughterhouse: premiere on June 9

Sparta: premiere on June 9

Joyland: premiere on June 9

Anime Supremacy!: premiere on June 16

Family Matters: Premiere June 16

Sublime: premiere on June 23

An Argentine crime: premiere on June 23

The kings of the world: premiere on June 23

Small victories: premiere on June 23

Pornomelancholy: premiere on June 23

Saint Omer: premiere on June 30

