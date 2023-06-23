Releases that arrive at Disney + in July 2023: all the series and movies

- Advertisement -

As usual, the platform Disney+ is one of the early risers when it comes to providing the new content that will premiere In this case, the proper of the month of July 2023 and we tell you about the most striking series and that you should not miss if you have access to the streaming video service.

We start with the series dangerous companies that will be external on Disney + on July 12. We are talking about a first season in which you can enjoy the story in which a CIA agent goes much further than is desirable in a mission in which he has to stop a con man. It is an adaptation of a Korean creation and, in it, honesty is questioned when knowing that your work can lead your own family to collapse. Interesting as an option, it’s well executed and worth giving it a try.

If there is a movie that attracts attention as it opens in July 2023 on Disney +, this is it. A place to fight for. It is another story of agents, but in this case not of the CIA (this is already repetitive, everything must be said). Creation calls into question the decisions that have to be made in all areas of life and, in this way, decide what you want to give up. In addition, personal relationships are very present, it is an option that is very good in what has to do with the performance of the leading actors. With a good rhythm, it opens on July 7.

The rest of the premieres on Disney + for July 2023

we leave you the complete list of what we believe that you should not stop seeing on the platform that has licenses as important as Marvel, Star Wars and even everything that has to do with Pixar. Is the next:

Series

I’m Watching You: Season One Premieres July 5

Kizazi Moto: Fire Generation: Season 1 premiere on July 5

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Part Two External on July 8

Futurama: arrival of the eleventh season on July 24

A botch at home: arrival of the first eight seasons on July 26

How I Met Your Father: Premiere of the final installment of the second season on July 26

Films

The secrets of Hillsong, the church of celebrities: premiere on July 12

Dining with Drags: Premiere July 26