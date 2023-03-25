Releases that arrive at Disney + in April 2023: all the series and movies

- Advertisement -

It is quite common for the earliest platform to show its cards when a new month arrives is Disney+. And to the situation is repeated. Therefore, we can show you both the movies and the series that the company plans to release in a few days and that, surely, there will be something that will suit you.

We start with the film that we highlight and, taking into account that we are talking about the best-known idea factory that exists, there is no other to show here, the so-called Peter Pan & Wendy. It opens on the 28th and, as its own title indicates, its epicenter is the relationship between the two main characters. It is a somewhat curious vision of history that we all know and that, to be sure, has a point of realism -and fusion with feelings- that make it different from everything that has been seen to date. Entertaining, well finished and, of course, a possibility for the whole family.

If you wonder what could be the best series that premieres on Disney +, this may be it. the good mothers (which can be seen from April 5). It is a creation inspired by a true story where the mafia is mixed with the instinct to improve. It is quite a tense creation and it is perfectly performed. It has received awards that recognize its quality and, the truth is that it quickly engages. It sure makes you have a good time.

The rest of the Disney + premieres for April 2023

We leave you the complete list of everything that for the moment the platform has announced that is planning to open in the month that is close to beginning. As you will see, there are good possibilities both in the series and in the films that reach the VOD service, which is one of the most important in Spain.

Series

Will Trent: season one premieres April 5

Tiny beautiful things: Season 1 premieres April 7

Rennervations: miniseries premieres on April 12

A botch at home: arrival of the first eight seasons on April 19

How I Met Your Father: Season 2 Premieres April 19

Sam Meffire: Fall of a Saxon Symbol: Season One Premieres April 26

You Would Too: Season One Premieres April 26

Films

Amen: Francis responds: premiere on April 5

The secret of the elephants: premiere on April 22

