Releases on Netflix for October 2021

Yes, we know that La Casa de Papel, Sex Education, Lucifer and other well-known series recently premiered their last seasons on Netflix, which suggests that there will be nothing interesting for the month of October. Nevertheless, Does the YOU series sound familiar to you? Or how about the Jackass movie?

In total, we have up to 71 series, films and documentaries that will be released from October 1 to October 31. Attentive to the list in question and with the official trailer of the most outstanding productions.

Series that will be released on Netflix in October 2021

– Seinfeld: Season 1-9, as of 1/10

– Things to clean, for 1/10

– On My Block: Season 4, on 10/4

– The revenge of the Juanas, for 10/6

– Even so, by 7/10

– Love at First Beast: Season 2, on 10/7

– Love is like cha-cha, for 9/09

– Another Life: Season 2, for 10/14

– My name, for 10/15

– You: Season 3, on 10/15

– Sex, love and Goop lab, as of 10/21

– Locke & Key: Season 2, on 10/22

– Dynasty: Season 4, on 10/22

– Hospital corridors: Season 2, for 10/28

– Luis Miguel – The series: Season 3, for 10/28

– Colin in black and white, on 10/29

– The time I give you, for 10/29

– Love (Special Guests: Marriage and Divorce): Season 2, on 10/30

Movies to be released on Netflix in October 2021

– Mr. and Mrs. Smith, for 1/10

– Fight club, for 1/10

– Marley and I, for 1/10

– Norbit, for 1/10

– Jackass: The Movie, for 1/10

– Guilty, for 1/10

– Jumper, for 1/10

– Agent Salt, for 1/10

– Forever Rich, for 1/10

– Escape from the Undertaker, for him (5/10

– Rush: Passion and glory, for 10/5

– My brother, my sister, for 10/8

– Venom, on 10/9

– Rescue distance, by 10/13

– One Night in Paris, for 10/14

– Little one … again, for him (10/14

– The forgotten battle, for the (15/10

– Four times four, by 10/15

– The reason to be with you: A new trip, for 10/20

– Maw of the Night, as of 10/20

– Attack in the stadium, for 10/24

– The Army of Thieves, on 10/29

– The origin of the world, for 10/29

Documentaries that will be released on Netflix in October 2021

– Diana: The musical, for 1/10

– Foul Play: Volume 1, for 10/6

– The spokeswoman, for 10/8

– The creation of Malinche: A documentary by Nacho Cano, for 10/12

– The Movies That Made Us: Season 3, for 10/12

– Convergence: Courage in the face of a crisis, for 10/12

– A World Not Ours, for 10/14

– Here I am, for 10/20

– Those Roaring Twenties: Season 1, for 10/22

Anime and children’s premieres on Netflix for October 2021

– Abc of love, for 1/10

– Scary Kittens: Season 1, for 1/10

– The Seven Deadly Sins: The Curse of Lu, for 1/10

– Scissor Seven: Season 3, as of 10/3

– Clues from Blue and You: Season 1, for 10/4

– The Pokémon Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, for 10/8

– Grim Tales from Grimm’s Kingdom, as of 10/8

– Blue period, for 10/9

– Nanny’s Club: Season 2, on 10/11

– Bright: Samurai Soul, as of 10/12

– Violet Evergarden: The Movie, out 10/13

– The wonderful Halloween of Tibucán (Halloween Special), for 10/15

– Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3, on 10/19

– Tut Tut Cory Cars: Season 6, on 10/21

– Maya and the Three: Miniseries, for 10/22

– The Origin of the Guardians, for 10/28

– The Seven Deadly Sins Curse Of The Light 110

– Komi-san cannot communicate, by 10/21

Halloween Special

– Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, for 1/10

– There is someone in your house, for 10/6

– Tue, by 10/7

– Hypnotic, for 10/27

– Nobody sleeps in the forest tonight 2, for 10/27