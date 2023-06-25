Releases coming to SkyShowtime in July 2023: all series and movies

- Advertisement -

The last of the great streaming video platforms that has arrived in our country, such as SkyShowtime, already has everything planned to release new content. We show you the most interesting among those chosen for the month of July 2023.

There is no doubt that the most striking option among all the SkyShowtime premieres is the one that opens on July 10 and is entitled django. Based on the iconic Sergio Corbucci film, this series takes viewers on a thrilling journey filled with revenge, struggle, and an even deeper purpose.

We enter the wild and desolate landscape of Texas at the end of the 19th century, specifically in a town settled at the bottom of a mysterious crater: New Babylon. This is where the plot unfolds, introducing us to Django, a man thirsty for justice who is looking for those responsible for the cruel murder of his family. But things are not as simple as they seem. He discovers that his daughter, Sarah, has managed to survive the tragedy and now resides in New Babylon. At 20 years old, Sarah is engaged to John Ellis, the charismatic founder of this town that has risen in the midst of adversity. However, Django’s presence is not welcome in Sarah’s life, and Sarah holds a grudge against her father for unknown reasons. Now, Django faces a double challenge: find the culprits and win the heart of his lost daughter.

As the plot unfolds, we witness a intricate web of dark secrets surrounding the protagonists.

Other SkyShowtime premieres for July 2023

We leave you the other two new options that reach the platform and that are interesting to have on your radar because of the good quality they offer:

Ghosts of Beirut: this miniseries immerses us in the dark origins of Mughniyeh, a young man of only 21 years who he earned the nickname “The Ghost” and whose impact on history was devastating. Recognized as responsible for more American deaths than any other individual prior to the fateful 9/11, the series takes us into the mind and actions of this enigmatic character.

Through a captivating and emotional narrative, the miniseries reveals the life of Mughniyeh from his first steps in the shadowy streets of the Shiite slums of South Beirut. We dive into your context, exploring the social, political and religious circumstances that shaped his path towards extremism and violence. It opens on July 10.

everything else: lands on the platform on July 14 and presents the fascinating life of Daphne, a young woman whose existence seems mired in chaos and misery. After experiencing the painful abandonment of her boyfriend and facing her unemployment in a job that never satisfied her. Dafne is thrown into a whirlwind of emotions when she realizes that her heart is beating wildly for César, her confidante and her roommate.

The plot unfolds in the Madrid city, where Dafne and her friends face similar challenges in love, sex and the search for personal happiness. As we follow their intertwined lives, we discover that not only is Daphne at a vital crossroads, but her friends are also struggling to find her place in the world and find true love.

Apart from what has been said, it should not be forgotten that some SkyShowtime content will have New episodes in the month of July 2023, or as for example the series Las Invisibles.