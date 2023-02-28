Releases coming to Prime Video in March 2023: all series and movies

- Advertisement -

Prime-video-in- -2023-all-series.jpg" width="980" height="565" />

Amazon’s streaming video platform already has the list of what, for now, it intends to release in the month of March 2023. Good quantity and quality is what you can expect both in series and in and, so that you don’t miss absolutely anything, we show you the days that arrive What’s new in Prime Video.

As a series we highlight The power, which opens on March 31 in the service of the well-known online store. Based on a novel by Naomi Alderman, it tells how teenagers discover that they have the power to generate electricity with their hands and that it is also powerful enough to kill. A management of that circumstance, where there are performances that are quite good (such as that of Toni Collette or John Leguízamo). An interesting option to entertain yourself and that, yes, it is difficult for it to have a second season unless the writer expands the narrative.

- Advertisement -

Among the movies coming to in this month of March 2023, the best is perfect addiction. Action is what you will find in this creation that narrates the betrayal suffered by the protagonist and how instead of crying or composing songs about it, she decides to take revenge… but without using violence, of course. It is not the best option in the world, but it is entertaining, since the combats that are seen are quite striking and, in addition, there are some twists that are unexpected. It hits the platform on March 24.

More New Releases Coming to Prime Video in March 2023

We leave you the rest of the novelties that you plan to add to your catalog Amazon’s VOD service in the month that is about to start. In the list you will find both series and movies that, in principle, should be more than enough to entertain you in the times that you do not have much to do and are in front of the television at home.

Series in March 2023

Everybody Loves Daisy Jones: Season One Premieres March 3

Last Night at Karaoke: Premiere March 1

Luden: season one premieres March 3

Scandal, story of an obsession: premiere on March 10

Swarm: season one premieres March 17

SUN: Season 2 premieres March 17

Class of ’07: Season 1 premieres March 17

Without footprints: premiere of the first season in March (unconfirmed days)

Films in March 2023

A heavenly con: premiere on March 1

Sayen: premiere on March 3

To all train Destination Asturias: premiere on March 10

Boss baby. Family business: premiere on March 17

Smile: premiere on March 22