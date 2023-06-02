Releases coming to Prime Video in June 2023: all series and movies

- Advertisement -

The last of the streaming video platforms that has a presence in Spain that has published the content it plans to June 2023 has been Prime Video. We show you the most striking that you will be able to enjoy where there is no lack of a good number and variety of and series.

What is most striking among all the series that are released on the service is the one called Barcelona Dating, which can be enjoyed from June 13 on Prime Video. In this creation, the protagonists meet in person after having met online, a way of acting that is becoming quite common. Each one has their motivations, but there is something common between them: ending their loneliness. The format of the series also shows Barcelona in an incredible way, which becomes the setting through which viewers will be able to visit the most emblematic places in the city. A quiet option, with many intense moments and that is highly recommended.

Among all the films, we want to highlight My fault, which disembarks on the platform on June 8. It tells the story of a teenager who has to leave his city out of obligation, and all the consequences that this has. At the age of 17, complex situations will arise that end up leading to a major problem with his half-brother, who is by no means an example -despite the facade he represents-. Entertaining, a bit cloying, but it allows you to have a good time in front of the TV.

More New Releases Coming to Prime Video in June 2023

We show you in a list the rest of the options that are scheduled in the Amazon service as novelties in the month that has just begun and that, surely, you will find something that catches your attention.

Series

Deadloch: Season 1 premieres June 1

With love: Season 2 premieres June 2

The lake: season two premiere on June 9

I’m a Virgo: season one premieres June 23

Barrabrava: premiere of the first season on June 23

Jack Ryan: season four premieres June 30

Films

The pact: premiere on June 2

Bright Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets: Opening June 2

Medellín: premiere on June 2

Creed III: premiere on June 9

The son: premiere on June 16

John Wick 4: premiere on June 22

Last Night in Soho: Premiere June 25