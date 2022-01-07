Releases coming to Prime Video in January 2022: all series and movies

Prime Video is steadily continuing its path through this world of streaming and, although it is not one of the most premiered month after month, it is consolidating its offer thanks to the work of recovering old productions that are mixed with Small current exclusive jewels that, as it happens this month, are gradually increasing the list of titles that we have thanks to the famous Amazon Prime subscription.

This month finally arrives and after several delays and changes in the premiere date, one of the most anticipated animation productions of the last year. “Hotel Transylvania Transformanía” is the fourth installment in the franchise created by Sony Pictures and this time it will not be released in theaters as it comes exclusively to Prime Video. The old protagonists once again do their thing in an adventure that will lead them to change their appearance to travel to a human world that, surely, is much more dangerous than that of the monsters themselves.

Another interesting premiere this month has to do with the superhero movie craze. This time we are facing a DC production with Harley Quinn as the protagonist after the success of her appearances in the two versions of “The Suicide Squad“. “Birds of Prey” brings together a cast of superwomen who will have to team up to save Cassandra Cain from the Black Mask.

In addition to this premiere, Prime Video also brings “Home Economics”, a comedy that you already have available in the catalog and that tells us about the busy lives of Tom, Connor and Sarah, three radically different brothers who try to stay together despite the enormous differences that separate them, both in personality and in economic standard of living.

Finally we will have the premiere of “CODA”, a film that has received all kinds of praise and congratulations and that tells us the story of a family in which a daughter who helps her deaf parents communicate, you must face the threat that looms over the family business and choose between saving it or starting your way in life.

These are all Premieres Coming to Prime Video in January 2022:

Series

January 21st

As We See It

Films

January 1

Home Economics

January 3

Despues de. Lost souls

January 5

Garcia and Garcia

January 7th

The Tender Bar

CODA

January 14

The last big scam

Hotel Transylvania: Transformanía

16 of. January

Birds of prey

January 21st

Ice road

January 27th

The english spy

January 28

Vox machina

