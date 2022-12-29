Releases coming to Netflix in January 2023: all the series and movies

To start the year, Netflix He has prepared a good number of premieres. The platform that is a benchmark in the market for being the one with the most subscribers worldwide, as usual, has an impressive number of new options. We show you everything you shouldn’t miss in January 2023.

One of the arrivals that we recommend seeing yes or yes, is That ’90s Show. It is a comedy that will make you have a great time from January 19 and the plot ends up becoming almost an intermission in which the characters interact with each other and for this reason almost hilarious situations occur. An excellent way to pass the time and, the truth is that this is a creation that does not disappoint.

Among the films there is also no doubt about the best of the month. On January 6, as a gift, it premieres on Netflix the crimes of the academy. A murder, with unmistakable signs of great violence, shakes the West Point academy in 1830. Starring Christian Bale, who acts as an investigator, finding collaboration will not be easy in a place where there is a military regime. Based on an excellent novel, its finish is almost impeccable and everything is quite round.

The rest of the premieres on Netflix for January 2023

We leave you the extensive list that the streaming video platform has planned to release so that all those who have an account can be entertained now that the cold is the predominant note. They are listed below:

Series

Kaleidoscope: premiere on January 1

The lying life of adults: premiere on January 4

MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street: premiere on January 4

Ginny and Georgia: season two premiere on January 5

Cowboy from Copenhagen: premiere on January 5

The lady of the dead: premiere on January 5

Vikings: Valhalla: season two premiere on January 12

Makanai: The Maiko Cook: Premiere on January 12

Break Point: premiere on January 13

Sky Rojo: premiere of the third season on January 13

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre: Premiere January 19

President by accident: premiere on January 20

Lockwood Agency: premiere on January 27

The snow girl: premiere on January 27

Films

The ax backpacker: premiere on January 10