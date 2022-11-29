Releases coming to Netflix in December 2022: all the series and movies

- Advertisement -

For the month of December 2022, the streaming video platform Netflix plans to release a good amount of content. Therefore, the way this company works does not change one iota, which also has the most interesting options between movies and series, as we are going to show you.

Of all the series that come to the streaming video service, one of the ones that attracts the most attention is The Witcher: Origin of Blood . December 25 is the time chosen -and rightly- by Netflix for the premiere. It is the prequel to the series that we all know and whose protagonists are elves no less than 1,200 years before the series based on the experiences of Geralt de Rivia. Lots of action and monsters everywhere to spend a great Christmas day.

- Advertisement -

If what you are looking for is a good movie, there is no doubt that the one you have to arrange in your calendar is the premiere that will take place on December 23. It is Daggers in the Back: The Glass Onion Mystery . It is the return of detective Benoit Blanc who must solve a new crime that seems as illogical as it is complicated. A very interesting cast that will make you have a good time with a script that is quite worked out. Good option just before Christmas Eve.

The rest of the Netflix releases in December 2022

We leave below the complete list of all the series and movies that premiere next month on the best-known platform worldwide and that has a new cheaper account -and with advertising-. This is the most interesting thing that you should not miss:

Series

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: premiere of the new episodes of the first season on December 2

Brain fever: premiere on December 2

The dance of the fireflies: premiere of the second season on December 2

The most beautiful flower: premiere on December 7

Smiley: premiere on December 7

I Hate Christmas: Premiere December 7

How to kill Christmas: season three premiere on December 9

Dragon Age: Absolution: premiere on December 8

The paper house: Korea: premiere of the second season on December 9

CAT: premiere on December 9

Gudetama: An adventure pasote: premiere on December 13

Glietter: premiere on December 14

Sonic Prime: premiere on December 15

Murderville: The Santa Claus Murder Mystery: Special Episode December 15

The new employee: premiere on December 16

Paradise Police: season four premiere on December 16

Tempest for Christmas: premiere on December 16

Emily in Paris: Season 3 premieres December 21

Alice in Borderland: season two premiere on December 22

A bandit from the future: premiere on December 25

Betrayal: premiere on December 26

Alpha males: premiere on December 30

Big sky: season two premiere on December 30

The glory: premiere on December 30

Chicago Party Aunt: Season 2 premieres December 30

Killer look: premiere on December 31

Films

Qala: premiere on December 1

Troll: premiere on December 1

Lady Chatterley’s Lover: Premiere December 2

The war of the future: premiere on December 2

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol: Premiere December 2

The Christmas Messenger: premiere on December 6

Matrimillas: premiere on December 7

Burning patience: premiere on December 7

Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro: premiere on December 9

I believe in Santa Claus: premiere on December 14

The Big 4: premiere on December 15

BARD. False Chronicle of a Few Truths: premiere on December 16

Private classes: premiere on December 16

Roald Dahl’s Matilda: The Musical: Premieres December 25

Background noise: premiere on December 30