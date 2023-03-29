Releases coming to Netflix in April 2023: all the series and movies

- Advertisement -

The most important streaming video platform in Spain, such as Netflixyou already have the list of forecasts regarding the premieres for April 2023. We show you what you should not miss between and series so that you get the most out of the account you pay monthly.

The series that we think may be a surprise is A man from Florida. A police creation of a lifetime, no weird things where humor or violence is abused. An ex-cop returns to Florida, where he is from, to look for his eloped girlfriend (running from the mob, not from him). Everything seems very simple until things get complicated, which will make the protagonist have to use any means at his disposal to recover the couple and save his own life. Great performance by Edgar Ramírez, by the way, and an excellent script with many twists. It arrives on Netflix on April 13.

In what has to do with movies, the one we recommend for being curious is suck. In it, a boy travels to Mexico to meet his family and, there, apart from doing this, he meets a supernatural animal that turns out to be a baby of the mythical chupacabra. You will have to defend it from being hunted by a scientist and prove that the creature is misunderstood and not a monster as many believe, an excellent way to spend the afternoon with the family in front of the television because the creation is quite fun and will make everyone keep an eye on the screen It opens on April 7.

More releases coming to Netflix in April 2023

We leave you the list of what we think is most interesting of everything that the VOD service we talked about in the month that is close to beginning. Obviously, you will find both movies and series:

Series

A Sailor at War: Season One Premieres April 2

Bronca: premiere of the first season on April 6

So far so good: premiere of the first season on April 7

Transatlantic: premiere of the first season on April 7

The mother-in-law who gave birth to you: premiere of the second season on April 12

Queenmaker: premiere of the first season on April 14

Pálpito: premiere of the second season on April 19

The diplomat: premiere of the first season on April 20

The club of broken hearts: premiere of the first season on April 20

Welcome to Eden: season two premieres April 21

To love after love: premiere of the first season on April 26

The dance of the fireflies: premiere of the final part of the second season on April 27

Sweet Tooth: The Deer Boy: Season 2 Premieres April 27

Films

Hunger: premiere on April 8

Police Chase: The Boston Marathon Bombing: Premieres April 12

Codename: Poland: Premiere April 12

Seven Kings Must Die: Premiere April 14

Fuga de reinas: premiere on April 14

How to Amass a Fortune: Premiere April 18

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Yesterday, Today and Forever: Premiere April 19

The empire of the chimpanzees: premiere on April 19

Eighteen Again: Premiere April 21

With the rope around the neck: premiere on April 21

Travel guide to love: premiere on April 21

