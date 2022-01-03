Releases coming to Movistar + in January 2022: series, films and documentaries

Movistar + continues to save us some surprises with flashy premieres, especially in terms of blockbusters, where a good part of the audience is played that later looks for those productions on streaming platforms. And after the arrival of “Godzilla vs Kong” just two months ago, now It is the turn of one of the most successful franchises of the last 15 years. Starring a Vin Diesel who doesn’t seem interested in getting off the gas.

The fact is that on channel 31 of Premieres, we will have from this month the last installment released in theaters of the saga “Fast & Furious” And, on this occasion, we will travel from London to Tokyo, without forgetting other latitudes such as Europe or Central America, in a race against time against a dangerous terrorist group that stalks practically the entire planet. Cars, speed, sophisticated weapons and a whole array of chases that will keep us glued to the screen for more than two hours and 20 minutes of footage.

Another of the expected premieres is that of “Billions”, the series of rich people who fight for power and that had its most problematic season last year due to the pandemic, the fifth, whose production had to be stopped and divided in two to maintain the predicted story. Now with the sixth and Bobby out of Ax Capital, new fronts open for a plot that continues to crudely mix money, power and politics as few have achieved in recent years.

These are all Premieres that arrive at Movistar + in January 2022:

Series

January 3

Silent Witness: Mute Witness (S 24)

January 10

Chucky (T1)

Walker (T1)

January 14

The Discovery of the Witches (T3)

Law and Order: Organized Crime (T2)

January 17

Robot Chicken (T9)

Nadia (T1)

January 24th

Billions (T6)

January 25

Transplant (T2)

January 27th

Saving smooth (T1)

January 28

They all lie (Original Movistar +)

The Reply

Films

January 1

Who are you traveling with

January 4th

Stardust

John and the hole

January 7th

The other bodyguard 2

January the 8th

In a wild place

January 14

Brooklyn Sevillanas

January 15

In a New York neighborhood

January 16

In the earth

January 18

Help

The true north

January 21st

Spirit-indomitable

January 25

The Rabbit House

January 28

Fast & furious 9

January 30th

An affair with Figaro

Documentaries

January 2

50 Years of Sesame Street (2 episodes)

12th of January

Green Planet (6 episodes)

January 13th

Raphaelismo (Original Movistar)

Hawking: beyond science

Universe (5 episodes)

January 14

Manuel Carrasco. From the beach

January 20

Captains of Zaatari

January 21st

Damon Albarn: A Modern English Tale

January 27th

Attica

January 28