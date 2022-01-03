Releases coming to Movistar + in January 2022: series, films and documentaries

Movistar + continues to save us some surprises with flashy premieres, especially in terms of blockbusters, where a good part of the audience is played that later looks for those productions on streaming platforms. And after the arrival of “Godzilla vs Kong” just two months ago, now It is the turn of one of the most successful franchises of the last 15 years. Starring a Vin Diesel who doesn’t seem interested in getting off the gas.
The fact is that on channel 31 of Premieres, we will have from this month the last installment released in theaters of the saga “Fast & Furious” And, on this occasion, we will travel from London to Tokyo, without forgetting other latitudes such as Europe or Central America, in a race against time against a dangerous terrorist group that stalks practically the entire planet. Cars, speed, sophisticated weapons and a whole array of chases that will keep us glued to the screen for more than two hours and 20 minutes of footage.
Another of the expected premieres is that of “Billions”, the series of rich people who fight for power and that had its most problematic season last year due to the pandemic, the fifth, whose production had to be stopped and divided in two to maintain the predicted story. Now with the sixth and Bobby out of Ax Capital, new fronts open for a plot that continues to crudely mix money, power and politics as few have achieved in recent years.
These are all Premieres that arrive at Movistar + in January 2022:
Series
January 3
- Silent Witness: Mute Witness (S 24)
January 10
- Chucky (T1)
- Walker (T1)
January 14
- The Discovery of the Witches (T3)
- Law and Order: Organized Crime (T2)
January 17
- Robot Chicken (T9)
- Nadia (T1)
January 24th
- Billions (T6)
January 25
- Transplant (T2)
January 27th
- Saving smooth (T1)
January 28
- They all lie (Original Movistar +)
- The Reply
Films
January 1
- Who are you traveling with
January 4th
- Stardust
- John and the hole
January 7th
- The other bodyguard 2
January the 8th
- In a wild place
January 14
- Brooklyn Sevillanas
January 15
- In a New York neighborhood
January 16
- In the earth
January 18
- Help
- The true north
January 21st
- Spirit-indomitable
January 25
- The Rabbit House
January 28
- Fast & furious 9
January 30th
- An affair with Figaro
Documentaries
January 2
- 50 Years of Sesame Street (2 episodes)
12th of January
- Green Planet (6 episodes)
January 13th
- Raphaelismo (Original Movistar)
- Hawking: beyond science
- Universe (5 episodes)
January 14
- Manuel Carrasco. From the beach
January 20
- Captains of Zaatari
January 21st
- Damon Albarn: A Modern English Tale
January 27th
- Attica
January 28
- The Swell Season