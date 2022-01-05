Releases coming to HBO Max in January 2022: all series and movies

HBO Max continues to establish itself after its premiere in Spain last October, with an offer that continues to grow but still It is far from what it has in the US where movie premieres arrive just two months apart regarding the rooms. Even so, it is evident that the platform maintains its commitment to quality, with fewer releases but more important, and this first month of the new year is a good way to reflect it.

The success of the meeting of the protagonists of “Friends” has led the platform to repeat experience with another of the most successful Warner franchises in all its history. Harry Potter returns through “Return to Hogwarts”, where the main actors and cast that were part of the eight films relive the key moments of the saga that celebrates at this time 20 years since the premiere of the first film. Two decades of box office hits, merchandise sales and a tirelessly growing legion of fans, with each new generation joining the phenomenon.

Another of HBO’s novelties for this month is the premiere of “El Pacificador”, superhero from the DC factory that has gained in relevance thanks to the “Suicide Squad” movie released last year and directed by James Gunn. John Cena plays this swaggering hit man who has just been hired by the US Government itself to take out top-tier targets. A fiction that will try to create its own universe of superheroes in the style of the one that Marvel is carrying out within Disney +.

In addition to those premieres, HBO Max takes the opportunity to update complete series that have been very successful of public and critics. This is the case of “Shameless”, one of the most influential dramatic comedies of recent times, which reached 11 seasons and which tells the hard life of a father with six children who are haunted by drugs, alcohol and crime. .

These are all HBO Max premieres for January 2022:

Series

January 1st

Harry Potter Return to Hogwarts (special program)

January 5

The Cleaning Girl

January 9th

The Gemstones (T2)

January 10

EUPHORIA (T2)

January 11

Call me Kat (S2)

12th of January

Naomi

January 13th

The peacemaker

Superman & Lois (T2)

January 17

Somebody Somewhere

January 20

Fringe

January 21st

Lost fagot

January 25

The golden age

January 31

Legendary (T2)

Shameless (complete series)

Mom (complete series)

Films

January 18

Space Jam New Legends

January 27th