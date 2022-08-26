Release dates for “Aquaman 2″ and “Shazam! 2″ change again, know the details

“ 2” and “Shazam 2”, two film productions with delayed release . (DC Entertainment, Warner Bros.)

Apparently, Warner Bros Discovery continues to restructure the calendar of new projects; so much so, that a statement was recently issued about the new release dates of two of the most anticipated film productions by millions of fans, Aquaman 2officially named as aquaman and the lost kingdom (Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom) Y Shazam! twocall Shazam! the fury of the gods (Shazam! Fury of the Gods).

It should be remembered that Aquaman 2starring Jason Momoawould first arrive in December 2022 and then was extended to March 2023. The same thing happens with yesHazam 2which was originally scheduled for December this year. But now, the dates . aquaman and the lost kingdom will arrive in December 2023 and Shazam! the fury of the gods we will be able to see it from March next year as well.

The sequel to Aquaman will focus on the story of when an ancient power is unleashed, forcing the aquatic superhero to make an uneasy pact with an unlikely ally in order to protect Atlantis and the world from relentless devastation. This, taking into account that the first part ended with the character of Jason MomoaArthur Curry, getting the trident from King Atlan and becoming the master of the ocean.

Image of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods”, taken from its official trailer. (Warner Bros.)

- Advertisement -

Secondly, Shazam! the fury of the gods intended to be the sequel to Shazam! based on the well-known character of DC Comics. In this new feature film, the superhero is compared to other big names like Aquaman, Flash and Batman; who asks himself what makes him someone interesting or admirable, since he considers that he has nothing special. Therefore, he will have to rediscover his true potential in this adventure where he will be faced with the powerful daughters of Atlas.

Official image of “Aquaman 2”. (DC Entertainment, Warner Bros.)

In relation, james wandirector of Aquaman 2, He previously referred to the various changes in the release date, revealing that he needs more time to finish the film well. Perhaps that may be one of the reasons, among others, that production in general has. Secondly, ¡yeshazam! two will be led by David F Sandberg. It only remains to wait for them to finally arrive on the big screen in 2023.

: