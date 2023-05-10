Release Candidate versions of macOS and iOS fixes an issue and adds new headsets

- Advertisement -

Yesterday Apple launched a new version of its operating systems for different existing devices. These new versions are called Release Candidates and that means that we are getting closer to the final version that can be released next week. At the moment they are still only versions for developers and they have been the ones who have appreciated that there are two important novelties in these versions. An existing problem from the previous version is fixed and new headphones are added.

The Release Candidate beta version launched yesterday by the American company for both iOS and macOS Ventura is the penultimate one before launching the definitive one and accessible to all audiences. In this new version have been detected Two very interesting news:

It has been Fixed an existing issue with content filters in some apps. An existing content filter functionality was released in the previous version in some applications. but it was seen almost immediately that it was not working correctly. The solution was to eliminate this content filter, especially in the Little Snitch and Radio Silence applications and their relationship with the firewall. But now the company wanted to solve the problem in a general way and it no longer exists in those applications or in any other that could be developed.

The second novelty is that it has been found in the code of the operating system, which is going to be launched new full-size headphones, which are called Beats Pro and that will mean the renewal of some devices that have not been updated for 5 years. It is not known what chip they will get, nor is it a release date, but it is known from the existing images that they will come in 4 colors (White, brown, black and blue), that they will have active noise cancellation and for the first time, audio space.

It is not known when the headphones will be launched, but it is very likely that public update to be done next week and the best is when they can be announced to launch next month. Regarding the correction of software problems, we can already benefit from it.