Related searches, what’s new in Google Adsense

By: Brian Adam

If you use Google Adsense to monetize your website, you will surely be interested in a new ad unit that they are launching, one that could increase the time a visitor spends on our page.

These are “Related Searches”, a set of links that point to searches that are made on our website, searches related to the content that the visitor is reading.

In the example shown on the Google support page, we can see how someone who is reading an article about Barcelona sees links to search for hotels or travel advice, links that will take them to the same website, with new content.

To implement this new block it is necessary to enter the contact with the adsense manager of our account. As they say on the same page:

To use related search on your content pages, you must complete the required signup steps for AdSense for search. Contact your account manager to activate AdSense for search in your AdSense account.

That is to say, it cannot be activated by checking a box in our adsense account nor will they appear automatically when putting “automatic ads”, as many already have. This is so because it is necessary to make changes in the code so that the links adapt to our content, surely some alteration in the css so that appropriate fonts and colors can be used, although surely in the future that is something that google will do in a way automatically without the need to touch code.

On the support page you have an animation showing exactly how the new block will work.

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

