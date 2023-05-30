Reimagine from MyHeritage, bringing old photos to life

In a world where technology is advancing by leaps and bounds, preserving our roots and family memories has become an easier and more accessible task. MyHeritagethe leading family history platform, has launched reimaginean innovative mobile app that promises to change the way we interact with our family photos, though unfortunately there is no free option.

Photo scanning with Artificial Intelligence

The first step to digitally preserving family photos stored in albums and shoeboxes is to scan them. To meet this need, Reimagine comes equipped with a state-of-the-art multi-page scanning feature, developed by the MyHeritage AI team. This feature allows for quick and easy scanning of entire album pages or multiple separate photos with a single touch. The scanner then uses cloud-based AI to automatically detect individual photos and crop them, saving hours of work normally required with other scanners.

Photo enhancement and restoration

https://wwwhatsnew.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/reimagine.mp4

All of MyHeritage’s AI tools for enhancing photos are available directly in the Reimagine app. With just a few taps, an old and damaged black and white photo can be beautifully scanned and restored, enhanced, colored and even animated. Enhanced photos (or their original scanned versions) can be easily shared with family and friends on social media, or through the user’s family site on MyHeritage.

functionalities

Here are some key features of Reimagine:

Powerful multi-page scanner: scan entire album pages instantly or multiple separate photos with a single touch.

Cutting-edge AI enhancement tools: restore faded colors, repair scratches, enhance resolution, and animate photos.

Audio recordings: Add audio to share the stories behind the photos.

Seamless Integration: Easily integrate photos with MyHeritage’s innovative family tree platform and use photo tagging capabilities to identify people.

Responsible and Ethical AI: Watermarks are added to AI-manipulated photos, ensuring transparency and respect for original content.

sharing family memories

Millions of users around the world have already enjoyed MyHeritage photo features like Deep Nostalgia and have shared their results on social media. With Reimagine, users enjoy a standalone app completely focused on family photos, bringing together the best AI technologies to scan and enhance their photos, with a nostalgic twist.

In the press release they state:

Photos are a meaningful doorway into the exciting world of family history. As our suite of photo tools has expanded, we decided to develop Reimagine, a dedicated family photo app that encourages new audiences to capture their family memories and bring them to life. Memories are best enjoyed when you can share them with loved ones, and Reimagine makes it easy to re-experience your precious moments together.

Link: myheritage.com/reimagine