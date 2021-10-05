Regulatory bottleneck is a danger for mergers in the US

Merging is not usually easy, but there is a new bottleneck. The under-staffed US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is scrutinizing operations longer and more rigorously, despite the rise in mergers. If the regulator doesn’t speed up, the future is likely to hold higher cancellation fees and fewer successful deals.

So far this year, mergers worth nearly $ 2 trillion have been announced, the highest figure ever, according to Refinitiv. Meanwhile, the FTC is doing more with less. The regulator, which oversees pharmaceutical mergers like Acceleron Pharma’s MSD deal announced Thursday, has been losing employees in recent years and has a third fewer staff than in 1979.

However, the number of operations is increasing: in August, 369 underwent the review requirements, double the number in the same month last year. Additionally, FTC President Lina Khan has made it clear that law enforcement has been too lax, so even small operations are coming under increased scrutiny.

The result has been a process stoppage. Initial evaluations usually last 30 days, but the watchdog has told some parties that it could not meet that deadline. And it has said that companies that proceeded before the deals were fully investigated did so at their own risk.

Therefore, companies are faced with the unpleasant option of delaying the completion of mergers or risking subsequent legal recourse. Some will go ahead, like that of biotech company Illumina, which closed a $ 7 billion deal for Grail in August before approval. The risk is that the FTC will sue to undo more deals, as it did last year with Altria’s $ 12.8 billion investment in e-cigarette maker Juul.

Unless the FTC picks up the pace, there will be trouble. No acquired company likes to hang around, as customers and employees can jump ship in the meantime. A higher price and higher breakout fees can somewhat offset the risk of downgrading the business in the event the deal falls apart. MSD agreed to pay a higher break-up fee if the deal was voided after an extension.

But potential buyers may walk away if they face regulatory delays. Price and speed are critical to the success of mergers and acquisitions. If the targets call for higher prices and integration takes longer, more deals may end up souring.

Longer delays can also mean that more companies are left on the altar, as parties have more time to rethink and the world around them changes. As the merger boom continues, fewer of these alliances may end up as happy marriages.