Regreted? WhatsApp lets you undo ‘delete for me’

The new feature, dubbed “accidental deletion,” offers a five-second window for users to revert to deleting messages for themselves in an individual or group chat — and then, if appropriate, delete the messages for everyone.

For those who regret it easily or end up making hasty decisions or by accident, WhatsApp is introducing in the app the ability to undo the “delete for me” , when the user deletes the view of a message from the list. This is a function that does not cancel sending messages to other people.

WhatsApp claims that the novelty will be available to all users on Android and iPhone after, months ago, it was tested in the beta version of the program.

- Advertisement -

It is worth remembering that WhatsApp introduced the “Delete for everyone” option, which cancels the sending of messages, in 2017. Before, it was only possible to delete messages sent in the last seven minutes, but over time this limit was extended to 12 hours and, in August of that year, it reached 60 hours.

And you, are you one of those who delete a lot of messages on WhatsApp? Leave your comment!