Registration for Prouni for the 2nd semester opens this Tuesday (27); know how to do

The University for All Program (Prouni), which offers scholarships in undergraduate and sequential courses in private institutions of higher education, had its registration open this Tuesday, June 27, for the calls for the 2nd semester of 2023. To participate, the candidate must have participated in the 2021 or 2022 edition of the National High School Examination (Enem) and obtained a score equal to or greater than 450 points in the average grade. In addition, the grade obtained from the essay must be greater than zero.

Entries for the 2nd semester will be open until June 30. According to the regulation, the first call must take place on July 4th, and the second call is scheduled for July 24th. Proof of information provided in the registration must be made between July 4th and 14th for the first call and July 27th to August 3rd for the second call.

Prouni criteria

Those pre-selected must prove gross monthly family income of up to 1.5 minimum wages per person to obtain the full scholarship. It is also possible to obtain a partial scholarship — which covers 50% of the tuition fee of the chosen private higher education institution — by proving gross monthly family income of up to 3 minimum wages per person. To participate, you must meet the at least one of the following conditions: Have studied: secondary education entirely in a public school; secondary education entirely in a private institution as a full scholarship holder of the respective institution; high school partially in a public school and partially in a private institution (in the condition of a full scholarship from the private institution); high school partially in a public school and partially in a private institution, as a partial scholarship holder of the respective institution or without the status of a scholarship holder; secondary education entirely in a private institution, with the condition of partial scholarship holder of the respective institution or without the condition of scholarship holder;

Be a person with a disability, as provided for by law;

Be a teacher in the public school system (exclusively for undergraduate and pedagogy courses, aimed at training teachers in basic education). In this case, the income limit required for other applicants is not applied.

how to apply

Enrollment in the higher education access program can be carried out completely online. You must have a gov.br account to enroll in the 2nd semester edition of Prouni. Just follow the steps: Access the Single Portal for Access to Higher Education;

Click on “Enroll” in the “Schedule” section;

Click on “Entrar com gov.br” and enter the credentials. You may need to level up your account to log in;

Complete all forms requested by the Single Portal.

Calendar