Reemo, to remotely access our computer with low latency and in 4K with 60 FPS

Transmitting from the Internet browser is not something easy, since on many occasions we come across technical problems that cause us to lose resolution or generate significant delays in the video. This is a very common problem when we want to access our computer remotely.

That is what they want to avoid with this option that I am telling you about today, one that promises to stream with virtually zero latency and 4K resolution, free for personal use.

It is focused on making life easier for any designer, gamer, architect or engineer who wants to access their workstation remotely, who can work on their 2D/3D graphic projects, use their CAD software or develop and play with remote desktop. .

That is something that generates many problems:

– Too much latency. Impossible for online meetings.

– CAD and Revit are not updating fast enough.

– Audio and video are not in sync.

– Remote webcam, graphics tablet or gamepad are not supported

– Does not work on Linux or macOS.

It allows access from a Chrome browser, and is compatible with Windows, MacOS and Linux thanks to a proprietary high-performance and low-latency remote desktop streaming technology. You can display the remote screen directly in a web browser at 60 FPS in near real time, with very little bandwidth consumption.

It is also compatible with many peripherals, such as multiple screens, gamepad, microphone and camera, tablet and pen. It is based on WebRTC, and offers encrypted flows between each entity, which guarantees the security and confidentiality of communications in real time.

To try it out, all you have to do is sign up for Reemo.io, download it to your workstation or virtual machine, and connect using a Chrome browser.

Companies can use it to connect work teams, and for this they have Reemo Studio, an intuitive administration interface to manage user permissions and have more control over how people use Reemo to remotely access their workstations. worked. That option is not free.