Redmi Watch 3 Lite is SIRIM certified, has real images released and more

The Redmi Watch 3 Lite could be the Chinese brand’s next launch in the wearable market. That’s because the device has already received certification in Korea and has now been found in the SIRIM database.

According to the preliminary technical sheet, the device carries the numbering M2247W1 and is already commercially called Redmi Watch 3 Lite.

The smart watch must support Bluetooth 5.0 technology and have a 2.87V battery.

See in the image below that the Redmi Watch 3 Lite should have detachable wristbands: