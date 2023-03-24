Redmi Watch 3 launches globally with AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling and more

In a statement released this Friday, Xiaomi made the new Redmi Watch 3 official in the global market. According to the Chinese manufacturer, the device seeks to be a great companion for those who like to play sports or simply want to monitor their health. Featuring a minimalist design, the Redmi Watch 3 has a 1.75-inch AMOLED display and 5ATM certification to ensure total water resistance. In addition, the watch comes to the consumer with 120 sports modes. So you can track your running, walking, treadmill, bike ride and even swimming.

As we are talking about a smart watch, Redmi Watch 3 supports heart rate monitoring, SpO2 and also sleep. For the female audience, it is still possible to monitor the menstrual cycle. Other key features include music control from the watch's screen, as well as the ability to answer calls using the Bluetooth connection. Finally, the autonomy promised by the manufacturer is 12 days away from the socket.

price and availability