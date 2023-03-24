5G News
Redmi Watch 3 launches globally with AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling and more

Redmi Watch 3 launches globally with AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling and more

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Redmi Watch 3 launches globally with AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling and more
1679653240 redmi watch 3 launches globally with amoled display bluetooth calling.jpeg
In a statement released this Friday, Xiaomi made the new Redmi Watch 3 official in the global market. According to the Chinese manufacturer, the device seeks to be a great companion for those who like to play sports or simply want to monitor their health.

Featuring a minimalist design, the Redmi Watch 3 has a 1.75-inch AMOLED display and 5ATM certification to ensure total water resistance. In addition, the watch comes to the consumer with 120 sports modes.

So you can track your running, walking, treadmill, bike ride and even swimming.

Image/playback: Redmi. The new watch has reached the European market and should be sold in India and Latin America soon.

As we are talking about a smart watch, Redmi Watch 3 supports heart rate monitoring, SpO2 and also sleep. For the female audience, it is still possible to monitor the menstrual cycle.

Other key features include music control from the watch’s screen, as well as the ability to answer calls using the Bluetooth connection.

Finally, the autonomy promised by the manufacturer is 12 days away from the socket.

price and availability

Announced in Europe, the new Redmi Watch 3 costs 199 euros, something around BRL 1,138 in direct conversion and without considering Europeian taxes.

For now, there is still no sales forecast for the device here in Europe.

More like this

