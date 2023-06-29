Redmi Watch 3 Active specs and pricing revealed ahead of global launch

The Redmi Watch 3 Active should be the Chinese brand’s next wearable to hit the global market. The information was leaked on Thursday after a Chinese retailer published the product’s sales page ahead of time.

According to people working in Redmi’s supply chain, the smart watch will just be the rebranded Redmi Watch 3 Lite for the global audience. Therefore, its specifications are not exactly a secret.

Still, the $32.99 global price on AliExpress it’s a little flashy, since we’re talking about R$ 160 in direct conversion and without considering Europeian taxes.