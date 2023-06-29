Redmi Watch 3 Active specs and pricing revealed ahead of global launch

The Redmi Watch 3 Active should be the Chinese brand’s next wearable to hit the global market. The information was leaked on Thursday after a Chinese retailer published the product’s sales page ahead of time.
According to people working in Redmi’s supply chain, the smart watch will just be the rebranded Redmi Watch 3 Lite for the global audience. Therefore, its specifications are not exactly a secret.
Still, the $32.99 global price on AliExpress it’s a little flashy, since we’re talking about R$ 160 in direct conversion and without considering Europeian taxes.
Although Redmi does not say when the Redmi Watch 3 Active will be made official in India and Europe, everything indicates that this should change soon.
As for the technical specifications of the wearable, it should be noted that it has a 1.83-inch AMOLED screen with maximum brightness that can reach 450 nits. Also, there is Bluetooth 5.3 which enables stable connection with smartphone and enhanced audio calls.
In the health field, the Redmi Watch 3 Active has continuous heart rate monitoring, SpO2 and sports mode with up to 100 activities.
The watch is also water resistant as it is 5ATM certified, features NFC for approximation payments and has a battery that guarantees up to 12 days away from the socket.
