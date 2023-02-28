Redmi presents the fastest charge at 300W

- Advertisement -

The race for fast charging is getting out of hand. After Realme broke records with its 240W fast charging solution in the GT Neo 5, competitor Redmi has upped the ante with its own fast charging technology for phones. The company announced its new milestone on Weibo. He uses a modified Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition smartphone with a 4,100 mAh battery to demonstrate the 300W charging technology.

The company also modified the materials of the battery and the charging structure, and used more than “50 safety protection elements” in the dual GaN adapter to achieve 300W charging. The end result was impressive, with the phone Redmi reaching 50% charge in less than 3 minutes and a full 100% charge in just under 5 minutes. A video from the tech shows the phone peaking at 290.6W charging speed, staying just below 300W. It is not known when 300W charging will be used for a commercial Redmi phone.