5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsMobileRedmi presents the fastest charge at 300W

Redmi presents the fastest charge at 300W

Mobile

Published on

By Abraham
carga rapida 300w.jpg
carga rapida 300w.jpg
- Advertisement -

The race for fast charging is getting out of hand. After Realme broke records with its 240W fast charging solution in the GT Neo 5, competitor Redmi has upped the ante with its own 300W fast charging technology for phones. The company announced its new milestone on Weibo. He uses a modified Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition smartphone with a 4,100 mAh battery to demonstrate the 300W charging technology.

The company also modified the materials of the battery and the charging structure, and used more than “50 safety protection elements” in the dual GaN adapter to achieve 300W charging. The end result was impressive, with the phone Redmi reaching 50% charge in less than 3 minutes and a full 100% charge in just under 5 minutes. A video from the tech shows the phone peaking at 290.6W charging speed, staying just below 300W. It is not known when 300W charging will be used for a commercial Redmi phone.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Mobile

Pixel 7 and other models can’t see this YouTube video

For some strange reason, this youtube video from Ridley Scott's famous sci-fi/horror masterpiece Alien...
Europe

Brexit deal: Is the Stormont Brake an ‘unequivocal veto’ on EU law, as London has claimed?

The European Union and the United Kingdom have ushered in a new chapter in...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.